Credit card betting sites in Kansas are the perfect way to kick off the NFL season tonight when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. When you sign up with the top credit card betting sites, you can collect welcome bonuses and bonus bets that can be used on any NFL sports betting market, including Chiefs vs. Lions odds, NFL player props, and Super Bowl odds.

The best credit card betting sites in Kansas are regarded as some of the best sports betting sites in the country, with welcome offers for new users. The Kansas betting promos below provide sports bettors with bonus bets after signing up and placing a qualifying first deposit.

Best Credit Card Sportsbooks In Kansas

The Kansas sportsbooks listed below are the best credit card sportsbooks in Kansas. Register for a single online sportsbook or sign up for multiple ones to collect thousands in bonus bets from the welcome offers.

BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code: The BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOFB200 gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $10 first bet with the bonus code ROTOFB200. Kansas sports bettors can also sign up with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a first bet offer, up to $1,500.

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code: The DraftKings Kansas Promo Code gives new sign-ups $200 in bonus bets instantly when they place a first bet of at least $5.

PointsBet Kansas Promo Code: The PointsBet Kansas Promo Code is a unique welcome bonus for NFL bettors. Place a $50 first bet and get a $150 jersey from Fanatics.com.

Caesars Sportsbook Kansas Promo Code: The Caesars Kansas Promo Code ROTOGET is a bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets offer for new users.

FanDuel Kansas Promo Code: The FanDuel Kansas Promo Code offer provides new users with a two-part welcome bonus. Kansas bettors can bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

How To Sign Up For Betting Sites in Kansas

To sign up for the top credit card betting sites in Kansas, you must be a new online sportsbook customer who is at least 21 years old and within Kansas state lines. Follow the steps below to get started sports betting today:

Click the "BET NOW" link for the Kansas sports betting site you want to sign up for.

Complete the new user registration info, including your name, home address, email, and date of birth.

Fill in the promo code or bonus code in the applicable field.

Make a qualifying minimum deposit to activate the welcome offer.

Place your first bet on the Kansas credit card betting site you've signed up for.

You can also place your first bet using the best Kansas betting apps, if you want to use a mobile app instead of the online sportsbook website.

Use Credit Card Betting Sites In Kansas For Chiefs vs. Lions

Now that you have all the info you need on the best credit card betting sites in Kansas, click on any of the "BET NOW" links below to place your first bet on Chiefs vs. Lions tonight. Kansas sports bettors should make their NFL picks using bonus bets from these top Kansas online sportsbooks. Sign up to bet on the NFL season opener now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.