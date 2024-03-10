DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code | Last Chance to Claim $300 in Bonus Bets

On your mark, get set, and go grab your pre-registration offer with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code this afternoon. North Carolina sports betting is set to go live on March 11, along with DraftKings, and you could get $300 in bonus bets on launch day when you use one of the best NC betting promos. And the best part – it's one of the easiest things you've ever done in your life.

When you sign up for the pre-registration offer with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code, you'll get $100 in bonus bets when you sign into your account on March 11. In addition, you'll get a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer, bringing the grand total to $300 in bonus bets.

The DraftKings North Carolina promo code is one of the best deals you'll find anywhere in the Tar Heel State, so don't hesitate to get started before it's too late.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Pre-Register Before March 11 for $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 💰 DraftKings NC Bonus $100 Pre-Reg Bonus + Bet $5, Get $200 at Launch 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated March 10, 2024

New customers can sign up for this pre-registration offer with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to get a new account started at one of the top North Carolina sportsbooks. Next, you will be redirected to the DraftKings North Carolina new-user registration page where you'll need to enter your name, email address, physical address and phone number. At this point, you'll need to verify your identity, so you will be asked to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Now, you can make your first deposit at DraftKings North Carolina using one of the many methods including credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at DraftKings North Carolina is $5, and that's all you'll need to complete the transaction on the welcome offer to get the second installment of your bonus bets.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code for North Carolina Sports Betting

Here are the details on how to use the DraftKings North Carolina promo code to get this pre-registration offer on one of the greatest sports betting apps.

After creating your new account at DraftKings North Carolina, just log in and you'll get a $100 installment of bonus bets. However, that's not where the fun ends. If you place a $5 bet on launch day, you'll also get $200 in bonus bets. Your newly acquired bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market and must be used within seven days before they expire.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to pre-register with DraftKings North Carolina promo code today.

Bet on March Madness, The Masters & More with this DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code

There's never been a better time to claim this pre-registration offer with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

Who's ready for March Madness, MLB Opening Day, The Masters and stretch runs in the NBA and NHL regular seasons? This is going to be a legendary time on the sports calendar, and you don't want to miss out on all of the excitement. Get started with your new welcome offer from DraftKings North Carolina and get $300 in bonus bets on launch day, March 11.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.