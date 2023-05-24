DraftKings Promo Code - $150 Bonus Bet Offer Ready To Be Claimed

Looking to add to the excitement of NHL playoff betting as the action on the ice heats up tonight? Then check out the DraftKings Promo Code with its $150 bonus bet offer ready to be claimed. Simply click on the DraftKings Promo Code link to sign up, and make a qualifying bet of $5 to claim $150 in bonus bets today.

New DraftKings Sportsbook users can take advantage of the DraftKings Promo Code to get access to one of the best sports betting sites for NHL betting. You can place your $5 first bet on NHL picks or NHL player props for tonight's game between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

DraftKings Promo Code Has $150 Bonus Bet Offer Ready To Be Claimed

To claim this exciting DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer, you must be a new customer who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook is legal and licensed to operate. When you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code link on this page, you can be confident you are doing business with one of the best sports betting apps in the industry.

To get started, simply click on the DraftKings Promo Code link, which will bring you to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. You'll be asked to provide some basic information, such as your name, address, phone number, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your new account.

Once you've created your DraftKings Sportsbook account, make an initial deposit of at least $5, and place a $5 first bet to activate the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer.

How DraftKings Promo Code $150 Bonus Bet Offer Works

Once you've placed your $5 first bet on DraftKings Sportsbook, one of the best PayPal betting sites in the country, all you'll need to do is wait for your initial wager to settle in order to collect the $150 in bonus bets.

Your account will be credited with six $25 bonus bets, totaling $150 in bonus bet credits. Each bonus bet must be used in the $25 denomination, and they expire in seven days. You can use the bonus bets on NHL odds, such as Stanley Cup odds, or if you prefer the NBA or MLB, those sports betting markets are also available when using the DraftKings Promo Code welcome bonus funds.

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link to start wagering with one of the top credit card betting sites.

$150 Bonus Bet Offer Ready To Be Claimed With DraftKings Promo Code

The Panthers can advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1996 with a win against the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. And you can add to your NHL playoff betting experience with the DraftKings Promo Code for new customers.

Simply sign up, place a $5 first bet, and you'll get $150 in bonus bets once your initial wager settles. It's that easy!

Don't delay! Activate the DraftKings Promo Code offer now to take advantage of the one of the top sportsbook promo codes currently available.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.