DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 On DK Sportsbook

While there are many different sports betting promos that new users can sign up for, one of the best ones you can take advantage of today is at DraftKings Sportsbook.

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, new users will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when they bet at least $5 on a pregame NFL moneyline. As long as your initial wager settles as a winner, you will win $200 in free bets, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

You can easily qualify for this generous welcome offer as long as you are a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the platform is legal to operate.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $150 On DK Sportsbook

When you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code, you will get a chance to win $200 in free bets while also gaining access to one of the best sports betting sites. To sign up now, click through the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will redirect you to the DraftKings Sportsbook new user registration page where you will be asked to enter some basic information.

This information includes your name, physical address, email, and phone number, You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so DraftKings Sportsbook can verify your new account.

Next, you must make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo code so you can immediately get your chance to win $200 in free bets.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $150 On DK Sportsbook

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, you will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when you place a pregame NFL moneyline wager of at least $5. If your initial moneyline bet settles as a winning wager, you will win $200 in free bets in addition to the cash payout from your original wager.

When it comes to getting your $200 in free bets, they will come in the form of eight free bets worth $25 each, equalling $200. And while you will get your free bets immediately following the winning settlement of your $5 moneyline bet, you will have seven days to use your free bets before they expire.

If you're in Ohio, your opportunity for online sports betting is coming on January 1. Sign up with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code to get a generous pre-live offer today.

Bet $5, Get $150 On DK Sportsbook With The DraftKings Promo Code

When you bet at least $5 on a pregame NFL moneyline in Week 13, you will win $200 in free bets if your initial wager settles as a winning bet, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code. The best part about this welcome offer is that you can use your free bets to bet on any open sports betting market featured at DraftKings Sportsbook with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

This means that you can use your free bets to place wagers on NFL Super Bowl odds, upcoming NFL player props, or World Cup odds. If you are ready to get your chance to win $200 in free bets, click through the sign-up link below to register with the DraftKings Promo Code now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.