DraftKings Promo Code - Bet $5, Get $150 Today

New users can sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $5 on one of the top sports betting apps today.

When you claim the DraftKings Promo Code, you get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5 on MLB player props today. As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new DraftKings Sportsbook customer, and physically located in a state where the betting app is legal to operate, you can qualify for one of the top sportsbook promo codes now.

Use the "BET NOW" link above to get your hands on $150 in bonus bets when you activate this welcome offer today.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $150 Today

You can register with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5 on MLB odds on one of the best sports betting sites.

If you are ready to sign up for a new account, start by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. That brings you to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up portal for new users where you must enter some basic personal information. Here, you must provide your name, phone number, email address, and home address. The sportsbook also instructs you to enter your DOB and the last 4 digits of your SSN to verify the new account to bet today.

Once the new account is created and verified, make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $5 to activate the welcome offer so that you can bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets on one of the best credit card betting sites.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $150 Today

New users can claim the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets when they bet just $5 on today's loaded MLB betting slate.

Once you make a first bet of at least $5 on any open sports betting market offered on DraftKings Sportsbook, you get $150 in bonus bets instantly. The great part about this welcome offer is that you get bonus bets no matter the outcome of your first bet.

Bonus bets are added to your account instantly in the form of six bonus bets worth $25 each. But keep in mind that you only have seven days to use the bonus bets otherwise they expire.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to claim the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer that rewards you with $150 in bonus bets when you place a first bet of at least $5.

Bet $5, Get $150 Today With The DraftKings Promo Code

You can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets today using the DraftKings Promo Code when you click through the "BET NOW" link below to register for a new account.

With 10 games on today's MLB betting slate, you have ample opportunities to cash in on the DraftKings Promo Code so you can get $150 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $10.

Once you get the six bonus bets, you can use them to bet on any open sports betting market offered on DraftKings Sportsbook with no limitations on odds or bet type. However, be sure to use all six of the bonus bets within a seven-day period otherwise they expire.

Use the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code so that you can grab $150 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $5 today on one of the top PayPal betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.