DraftKings Promo Code - Bonus Bets Offer Available This Summer

New customers can sign up to claim the DraftKings Promo Code and take advantage of its lucrative bonus bets offer available this summer.

The DraftKings Promo Code allows you to sign up as a new user on DraftKings Sportsbook and sends you $150 in bonus bets instantly as soon as you make a qualifying $5 deposit and place your first $5 wager. You must be at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time user at DraftKings Sportsbook to secure one of the best sportsbook promo codes being offered today.

Use the "BET NOW" links on this page to begin the sign-up process and join one of the best sports betting apps available.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code For Bonus Bets Offer Available This Summer

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code for a bonus bets offer available this summer.

Start the registration process by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This brings you to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up page for new users. Once there, you are prompted to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, home address, and email address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are also required to complete the verification of your new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Once your identity has been successfully verified, all that's left is to make an initial deposit of at least $5 on one of the top sports betting sites and place your first bet of $5 to activate the DraftKings Promo Code and collect $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Secure Bonus Bets Offer Available This Summer

Use the DraftKings Promo Code to secure the bonus bets offer available this summer on one of the top sports betting apps in the nation.

After you make a $5 qualifying deposit and place your first $5 wager, six $25 bonus bet credits will be issued to your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You don't even need to wait for your first wager to settle, unlike most other first bet welcome offers at other of the top PayPal betting sites.

Your six $25 bonus bet credits will remain valid for seven days and can each be used on any of the betting markets, bet types, or odds that exist on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Use the "BET NOW" link on this page to register for one of the best credit card betting sites using the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 to grab $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Redeem The Bonus Bets Offer Available This Summer With DraftKings Promo Code

You can redeem the bonus bets offer available this summer with the DraftKings Promo Code today.

The summer sports schedule is loaded with MLB games, creating numerous ways to use your bonus bets on the diamond. Whether you prefer wagering daily MLB odds, like the moneyline, run line, and totals, or prefer betting on the MLB player props market or MLB futures market, such as AL East division winner odds, DraftKings Sportsbook offers an extensive betting market and plenty of different bet types to satisfy your preferences.

Enhance your MLB betting experience today using the "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up as a new customer using the DraftKings Promo Code to bet $5 and collect $150 in bonus bets instantly.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.