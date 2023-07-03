DraftKings Promo Code - Claim $150 In Bonus Bets

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to claim $150 in bonus bets instantly on one of the most popular online sportsbooks in the country.

You can use the DraftKings Promo Code to register a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook, which allows you to place a $5 first bet on any sports betting market and bet type to collect $150 in bonus bets instantly. You must be at least 21 years old, located in a state with legalized sports betting, and be a first-time customer at DraftKings Sportsbook to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

Use any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to begin the sign-up process on one of the best sports betting sites to access abundant betting markets, bet types, and competitive odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Register With The DraftKings Promo Code To Claim $150 In Bonus Bets

You can register with the DraftKings Promo Code to claim $150 in bonus bets instantly once you place a $5 first bet.

Get started today using the "BET NOW" button below. That brings you to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration portal, where you sign up as a new customer. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address, as well as your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. This information is used to help expedite verifying your identity, which grants access to your new DraftKings account as soon as you are successfully validated.

Make an initial $5 deposit on one of the best sports betting apps, then place a $5 first bet on any of DraftKings' vast array of sports betting markets and bet types to grab $150 in bonus bets right away.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Claim $150 In Bonus Bets

New customers can use the DraftKings Promo Code and claim $150 in bonus bets to instantly use toward other wagers on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Once you fund your account with an initial $5 deposit, find your preferred betting market and bet type, then place a $5 first bet. DraftKings sends six $25 bonus bet credits to your new DraftKings account instantly, without needing to wait for your first bet to settle with a specific outcome. You and every other new customer who uses the "BET NOW" button below can claim $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make an initial $5 deposit and place your $5 first bet.

Bonus bet credits are valid for seven days at DraftKings before they expire. Make sure to use them on any sports betting market, bet type, or odds while they remain active in your account on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" links on this page to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to claim $150 in bonus bets instantly with this excellent welcome bonus offer.

Claim $150 In Bonus Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

You can claim $150 in bonus bets with the DraftKings Promo Code as soon as you sign up using the "BET NOW" button below.

Soccer has several domestic and international sports betting markets that contain plenty of bet types and odds to satisfy your preferences. Place your $5 first bet on soccer betting odds, like European Premier League futures, or bet domestically on the MLS, using daily odds such as moneyline and totals. You can also pivot to game prop markets, such as whether a match will result in a tie, or player prop markets that contain popular wagers such as an anytime goal scorer.

Enhance your sports betting experience when you sign up with the "BET NOW" button below to register as a new user to claim $150 in bonus bets once you place a $5 first bet at DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.