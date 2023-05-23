DraftKings Promo Code - Claim $150 In Bonus Bets For Tonight

Thinking about getting in on NBA playoff betting action? DraftKings Sportsbook has got you covered with its exclusive DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer that sets you up with $150 in bonus bets when you sign up and bet just $5. This lucrative sportsbook promo code is available just in time for Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, as the Miami Heat look to sweep the Boston Celtics and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Claim $150 in bonus bets for tonight with the DraftKings Promo Code link below to take advantage of this DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer, which can be used on NBA picks, like NBA player props and NBA futures ahead of tonight's pivotal matchup.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code And Claim $150 In Bonus Bets For Tonight

New customers looking to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook is legal and licensed to operate. States where DraftKings Sportsbook most recently launched include DraftKings Maryland, DraftKings Ohio, and DraftKings Massachusetts.

When you register with this DraftKings Promo Code, you get access to one of the best sports betting sites in the industry as well as an easy-to-use sports betting app that provides you with access to thousands of sports betting markets, including NBA odds, NHL odds, and MLB odds that you can bet on today.

To get started and claim $150 in bonus bets tor tonight, simply click on the DraftKings Promo Code link, which will bring you to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. You'll need to provide some basic information to verify your new account, such as your name, address, phone number, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN.

Once you've completed the sign-up process, make a minimum qualifying deposit of $5 and place a $5 first bet on any open sports betting market at one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Claim $150 In Bonus Bets For Tonight's NBA Action

Once you've created a DraftKings Sportsbook account and made your initial deposit, all you have to do to activate the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer is place a wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Your account will be credited with $150 in bonus bets once your initial $5 bet settles. Bonus bets are dispersed as six $25 bonus bet credits that expire in seven days. You can use the bonus bets on this top credit card betting site on NBA championship odds or any other open sports betting market on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click on the DraftKings Promo Code link below to claim $150 in bonus bets for tonight and start wagering with one of the best PayPal betting sites in the industry.

Claim $150 In Bonus Bets For Tonight With DraftKings Promo Code

The matchup for this year's NBA Finals could be set tonight, and you can add to the excitement of the NBA playoff action with the latest DraftKings Promo Code.

Don't wait to claim $150 in bonus bets for tonight from this lucrative DraftKings Promo Code offer. Take advantage of the most competitive NBA odds at one of the industry's leading NBA betting sites by placing a $5 bet on Celtics vs. Heat.

Whether you choose to wager on the Heat or the Celtics tonight, this DraftKings Promo Code offer will net you $150 in bonus bets once your $5 first bet settles.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.