DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for April 6, Final Four Odds & Betting

The Final Four is looking a bit different this season and with three more games remaining, you won't want to miss out on your last chances to use the DraftKings promo code. By signing up for one of the top sports betting sites across the country, new users can claim $150 in bonuses instantly to use on their favorite college basketball betting odds and wagers.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to register for a new account now and take advantage of this lucrative welcome offer for March Madness betting today.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook? Prestigious brand and friendly user experience 📆 Promo Last Updated April 6, 2024

New users can sign up with the DraftKings promo code for Final Four odds tonight. To get started with one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available, you must be at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting and a new customer at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you meet the requirements, follow the steps below:

Click the BET NOW button to access the registration page. Create a username and password and enter a valid email address. When prompted, enter personal identifying information including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number and last four digits of your SSN. Make a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $5 using an easy payment method like credit card, online banking or PayPal. Place your first bet of $5 or more on your favorite sports market.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for March Madness Betting

Once your new account is created and funded using the DraftKings promo code, place a $5+ wager on Final Four odds, including moneyline, spread or total.

$150 in bonus bets will be instantly delivered to your DraftKings Sportsbook account. There's no need to wait for your bet to settle and it doesn't matter whether you win or lose.

Bonus bets cannot be redeemed for cash or used on casino games, odd boosts, or profit boosts. They also cannot be combined or used for other promotional offers. All bonus bets will expire within seven days.

Wager on Final Four Odds with the DraftKings Promo Code

The anticipation for the Final Four is heating up and with the DraftKings promo code, you can bet on your favorite team now.

The first matchup will feature NC State-Purdue, followed by Alabama-UConn. Both the Wolfpack and Boilermakers haven't made it to the Final Four since the 80s and despite oddsmakers believing Purdue will come out on top, NC State is now the seventh double-digit seed in history to ever play in the Final Four.

Alabama is already making history, as this season's newcomer. Going up against the reigning champ, the moneyline has the Huskies advancing once again with -750 odds and 12-point favorites.

Click the BET NOW button to sign up for a new account and claim the DraftKings promo code now for $150 in bonus bets instantly.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.