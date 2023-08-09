DraftKings Promo Code - Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

New bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly as part of its exclusive welcome bonus available on one of the most popular online sportsbooks in the country.

New users who redeem the DraftKings Promo Code earn $150 in bonus bets instantly when placing a first bet of at least $5 on Women's World Cup odds today. If you are a first-time customer, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years old, you are eligible to claim this top-notch $150 welcome bonus now.

Use any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

You can register with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly from one of the best sports betting apps when you place your first bet of at least $5 on any preferred betting markets and bet types, including Women's World Cup betting odds.

Launch your sign-up process by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last mandatory fields to enter to complete your identity verification at DraftKings.

After verification, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any preferred payment methods supported at DraftKings, like PayPal or credit cards, to get $150 in bonus bets instantly immediately upon placing a $5 first bet.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

New bettors can claim the DraftKings Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly using one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

All that's required to claim this lucrative welcome bonus is funding your new DraftKings Sportsbook account with at least a $5 qualifying deposit, then placing your first $5 wager on any preferred betting market, bet type, and odds.

Bonus bets arrive as six $25 bonus bet credits with a seven-day expiration, so make sure to wager each bonus bet credit before it reaches its expiration date in your new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Use the "BET NOW" button below to claim the DraftKings Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you wager on Women's World Cup odds today.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly Using The DraftKings Promo Code

New customers get $150 in bonus bets instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code to enjoy this fantastic welcome bonus available to new bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook now.

Wager bonus bets on any of the Women's World Cup betting markets and bet types at DraftKings Sportsbook, including outright winners in the Women's World Cup futures markets, anytime goal scorers in the Women's World Cup player props markets, or pivot to game props that include total shots on target and total number of corners attempted as popular prop bets. You can also use this bonus to bet on MLB odds, MLB player props, and NFL futures.

Click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to get $150 in bonus bets instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code after placing a $5 first bet at DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.