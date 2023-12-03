DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Instantly For NFL Odds

It's going to be another great Sunday on the gridiron, so get started with a new account using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 instantly for NFL odds. By using one of the top sportsbook promo codes on the planet, you'll get $150 in bonus bets – plus a free daily No Sweat Same Game Parlay bet – when you place your first wager of at least $5.

We're at Week 13 of the NFL season, with plenty of teams still jockeying for playoff positioning. Some of the big matchups include the Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers closing out the slate on Sunday Night Football.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 Instantly For NFL Odds

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 instantly for NFL odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get started at one of the top online sportsbooks. This will take you to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you'll need to provide some basic personal information about yourself like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked to do so.

At this point, you can now go ahead and make your first deposit at one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at DraftKings is $5, which is all you need to place on your first wager there.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $150 Instantly For NFL Odds

Here are some details on how to use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $150 instantly for NFL odds at one of the best sports betting apps.

All you need to do is place your first wager for $5. Once you do that, you'll receive your $150 in bonus bets, plus the ability to get a free No Sweat SGP bet on a daily basis. The bonus bets come into your account as six separate $25 bonus bets and can be used on any sports betting market as long as they aren't attached to any odds/profit boosts or promotions. You will have seven days to use the entirety of the bonus bets or they will expire.

Get $150 Instantly For NFL Odds With The DraftKings Promo Code

You have all the details you need, so now it's time to get $150 instantly for NFL odds with the DraftKings Promo Code.

In addition to the games listed at the top, we'll also see the Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, and the Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams. Tomorrow on Monday Night Football, it's a big AFC matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Whether you're betting on any of these games, any other NFL odds, or the wide array of NFL player props, be sure to use this welcome offer from DraftKings to get $150 in bonus bets, plus a free daily No Sweat SGP bet at one of the most trusted credit card betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.