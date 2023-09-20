DraftKings Promo Code: Get Up To $350 For MLB Best Bets

Sports bettors opening a DraftKings Sportsbook account for the first time using one of the best sportsbook promo codes can claim $350 in bonuses when they sign up today using the current DraftKings Promo Code.

When you sign up using the latest DraftKings Promo Code and make a first bet of just $5, you will be instantly rewarded with $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make your play on the MLB odds. In addition, this exclusive welcome offer also unlocks $150 in No Sweat Bets that are especially designed to bring your NFL betting experience to the next level.

Click on the "Bet Now" link below to open your new account today using the DraftKings Promo Code and claim $350 in bonus bets at one of the country's top online betting sites.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get Up To $350 For MLB Best Bets

The DraftKings Promo Code is available to customers 21 years of age or older, who are opening a DraftKings Sportsbook account for the first time, and are in a US state where sports betting is legal and DraftKings is licensed to accept wagers on one of the top sports betting apps.

Click the "Bet Now" link to visit the DraftKings sign-up portal, where you can create your new account by providing basic information like your name, mailing address, telephone number, and email address.

After you have created your new DraftKings account, you can activate this top welcome offer by making a deposit by using credit cards, debit card, or PayPal, and when you make a first bet of $5, you will instantly be credited with $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make additional MLB picks.

In addition, this welcome offer also qualifies you to claim NFL No Sweats valued at up to $150 that can be used on select NFL Game Days.

Register With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get Up To $350 For MLB Best Bets

When you make a first bet of $5, your account will be instantly credited with eight bonus bets, each valued at $25 that you can use to make additional wagers on the MLB odds, MLB player props, and parlays.

As part of the welcome offer unlocked by the current DraftKings Promo Code, you will also receive three NFL No Sweat tokens, valued at up to $50. One token can be used per NFL Game Day on an NFL pick, and if that bet loses, you will be reimbursed with a 2nd Chance Bet equal to the stake of your losing bet, up to a maximum of $50.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days before they expire and are removed from your account.

Grab Up To $350 For MLB Best Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

With the MLB Postseason just around the corner and the NFL regular season shifting into high gear, September is truly a month for sports betting fans. You can get the most out of your picks on the NFL odds and MLB futures with top sportsbook bonuses valued at up to $350 when you sign up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to claim this exclusive welcome offer, and enjoy making additional MLB picks using one of the top mobile PayPal betting apps available today.

Week 2 of the NFL season wraps up with two games on the Monday Night Football odds, and you can be ready with top sportsbook bonuses valued at up to $350 when you sign up today using the current DraftKings Promo Code.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to get started, and claim your bonus bets and No Sweat tokens in time to wager on to night's games using DraftKings industry-leading mobile betting app.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.