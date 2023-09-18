DraftKings Promo Code: Get Up To $350 For NFL Best Bets

With two games on the Monday Night Football schedule, it is the perfect time to give yourself an edge on the NFL odds with up to $350 in bonus bets by signing up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code.

This lucrative welcome offer is designed for sports bettors opening a DraftKings Sportsbook account for the first time, and enables you to claim bonus bets in two ways. When you place a first bet of just $5, you will be instantly rewarded with $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make more NFL picks. In addition, the latest DraftKings Promo Code unlocks $150 in No Sweat Bets for use on NFL Game Day.

This top sportsbook welcome offer, one of the best sports betting promo codes, is only available for a short time, so sign up now by clicking on the "Bet Now" link below, and set yourself up with $350 in NFL bonus bets from one of the country's top online credit card betting sites.

Grab $350 In Bonuses By Signing Up Using DraftKings Promo Code

This limited time sportsbook promo code is available to new customers opening a DraftKings Sportsbook account for the first time. If you are at least 21 years old, located in a US state where sports betting is legal and DraftKings is licensed to operate one of the best sports betting sites, click on the "Bet Now" link to get started.

Signing up using the DraftKings Promo Code takes just a few minutes. When you click on the "Bet Now" link, you will be redirected to DraftKings' secure registration portal, where you can create a new DraftKings account by providing some basic personal information like your name, mailing address, telephone number, and email address. You can also expect to be asked for your DOB and the last four numbers of your SSN which DraftKings uses to verify your identity.

Unlocking this lucrative welcome offer is just as easy. Once you have created your new DraftKings Sportsbook account, just make a first deposit by PayPal or credit card, and when you make a first bet of just $5, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets that can be used on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings including NFL lines, props, and same game parlays.

When you sign up using the current DraftKings Promo Code, you are also eligible to opt in to NFL No Sweat Bets valued at up to $150 that can be used on NFL Game Days.

Use DraftKings Promo Code To Get Up To $350 For NFL Best Bets

There is no waiting for your bonus bets when you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code. Just sign up, make a first bet of just $5, and your new DraftKings Sportsbook account will be credited instantly with $200 in bonus bets.

A total of eight bonus bets are provided, each valued at $25, for a total of $200. Bonus bets received as part of this top sportsbook promo can be used on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings, and are valid for seven days, at which time, any unused bonus bets are removed from your account.

In addition, the latest DraftKings Promo Code also qualifies you to opt-in to NFL No Sweat bets, valued at up to $150. When you opt in, you will receive three No Sweat tokens. One No Sweat token can be used per NFL Game Day, and when you place a wager on the NFL odds using a token, and your bet loses, you will receive a bonus bet equal to the value of the stake of your losing bet, up to a maximum of $50.

Like the bonus bets unlocked by a first bet of $5, bonus bets received by using a No Sweat token must be used within seven days.

Grab $350 For NFL Best Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

Week 2 of the NFL season wraps up with two games on the Monday Night Football NFL Week 2 odds, and you can be ready with top sportsbook bonuses valued at up to $350 when you sign up today using the current DraftKings Promo Code. You can bet on the total, the spread, NFL player props, and more.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to get started, and claim your bonus bets and No Sweat tokens in time to wager on to night's games using one of the best sports betting apps in the industry.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.