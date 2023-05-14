DraftKings Promo Code Gives New Players $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

New players who sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. All you need to do is make a qualifying initial wager of $5 or more to collect DraftKings' $150 welcome offer, which provides access to one of the best sports betting sites in the marketplace.

Jump into the latest MLB and MLS action now by signing up at DraftKings using the DraftKings Promo Code to get started today.

Register now with the DraftKings Promo Code and secure $150 in bonus bets instantly upon placing your $5 first bet offer with one of the best sportsbook promo codes available today.

Register With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets

New players get $150 in bonus bets instantly when they register using the DraftKings Promo Code now. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $5 or more, then make your initial $5 wager to grab six $25 bonus bets to use on any sports betting market of your choice.

Get the DraftKings Promo Code by clicking on the link below. The link will take you to the DraftKings new customers registration page. Once you've arrived, the sign up portal will prompt you to provide personal identifying information, including your email address, phone number, and home address to complete the creation of your new account on one of the top PayPal betting sites.

After you've successfully registered your new account, all that remains is making a minimum qualifying deposit of $5 to trigger the $150 promo code offer. Now, you're set up with full access to one of the best sports betting apps in the legalized marketplace.

Secure Your $150 In Bonus Bets Using The DraftKings Promo Code Today

Get your $150 in bonus bets today using the DraftKings Promo Code and sign up for one of the best credit card betting apps in the country.

New players only need to make a minimum qualifying deposit of $5 and then place an initial $5 wager as your minimum qualifying bet. You will receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager. If you win, collect the payout and move on. If you lose, you'll have six $25 bonus bet rebates credited to your DraftKings account. Each bonus bet expires in seven days, so make sure to use them on the sports betting market of your choice while they remain valid in your account. Bonus bets won't be included in any returns or winnings and are excluded from odds boosts, profit boosts, and other existing bonus bets.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up and collect your $150 in bonus bets using the DraftKings Promo Code today.

Activate Your $150 DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer Now

Trigger the $150 welcome offer when you use the DraftKings Promo Code now. You can place your first bet without any odds or bet type restrictions at DraftKings.

With the MLB season entering its second month, wagering on MLB player props or World Series futures are fun and entertaining markets to apply your $150 bonus bets. Getting in on the NHL Stanley Cup playoff odds is another popular market to bet on today.

Wherever your sports betting journey takes you, you can't go wrong with DraftKings and its $150 bonus bets welcome offer today. Register now using the DraftKings Promo Code to bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets using one of the best sportsbooks in the national marketplace.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.