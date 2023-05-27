DraftKings Promo Code - Grab Your $150 In Bonus Bets For Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the best weekends to bet on sports, which means there is no better time to cash in on the DraftKings Promo Code. When new customers claim the DraftKings Promo Code, they get $150 in bonus bets instantly when they bet just $5. Use the link above to activate the welcome offer and use bonus bets to bet on a loaded 15-game MLB betting slate.

Sign up for one of the best sports betting sites today, using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5. The great part is that bonus bets are awarded regardless of the outcome of the initial $5 wager. Continue reading to learn more about how to you can sign up using one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code To Grab Your $150 In Bonus Bets For Memorial Day Weekend

To get started activating the DraftKings Promo Code, click on the "BET NOW" button below, which takes you to the DraftKings Sportsbook new user registration portal. Once you're there, the sportsbook directs you to enter your basic identifying information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. It also prompts you to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN for identification purposes.

Once the new account is created and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Promo Code. Doing so allows you to instantly use the bet $5, to get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer at one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Grab Your $150 In Bonus Bets For Memorial Day Weekend

New customers who sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code get $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5 upon registering for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook today. One of the best parts about this welcome offer is that you get bonus bets in the form of six bet credits worth $250 each, giving you multiple chances to cash in.

Bonus bets gained from the DraftKings Promo Code can be used to bet on any open sports betting market offered on one of the top sports betting apps. But be mindful that they expire in seven days if you fail to use them.

Use the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets to use on MLB odds this Memorial Day Weekend.

Grab Your $150 In Bonus Bets For Memorial Day Weekend With The DraftKings Promo Code

With a loaded 15-game MLB betting slate to bet on, you have ample chances to cash in on the $150 in bonus bets you get for Memorial Day Weekend when you claim the DraftKings Promo Code.

Some today's MLB action you can bet on includes the San Diego Padres traveling to face the New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in a battle of division leaders, and the Philadelphia Phillies heading down South for a playoff rematch against the Atlanta Braves on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

If you are ready to get started, use the link below to claim the DraftKings Promo Code to enjoy MLB betting at one of the best credit card betting sites today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.