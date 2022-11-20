DraftKings Promo Code: Grab Your NFL Free Bets For Today

NFL Week 11 has arrived, which means ample opportunities to cash in with the DraftKings Promo Code today.

This is because when you bet on an NFL Week 11 market with the DraftKings Promo Code, you will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when you bet at least $5 on a pregame NFL moneyline wager and it settles as a winner, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

To qualify for this generous bet-and-win offer, you must be a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, at least 21 years of age, and physically located in a state where the platform is legal to operate.

Signing Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Grab Your NFL Free Bets For Today

Signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code is an easy, streamlined process that you can begin when you click through the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will redirect you to the DraftKings Sportsbook new user registration page where you will be asked to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number to create your account on one of the best sports betting sites on the market.

You will also be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes. The next step will require you to make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Promo Code and get your chance to win $200 in free bets today.

Grab your NFL free bets for today when you click through the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Grab Your NFL Free Bets For Today

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, you can win $200 in free bets when you bet at least $5 on a pregame NFL moneyline and it is graded as a winning wager.

If your moneyline bet wins, the DraftKings Promo Code will kick in and you will win $200 in free bets in addition to the cash payout from your original real money wager. This means that if you place a $5 pregame bet on the Eagles -300 moneyline and it wins, you will get $200 in free bets plus an additional $6.66 in a real money payout.

While you will immediately get your free bets following the settlement of your winning NFL moneyline bet, your free bets will expire in seven days if you fail to use them. Furthermore, when it comes to getting your free bets, they will be distributed in the form of eight free bets worth $25 each, equalling $200.

Bet $5 on a pregame NFL moneyline in Week 11 for a chance to win $200 in free bets with the DraftKings Promo Code by signing up at the link below now.

Grab Your NFL Free Bets For Today With The DraftKings Promo Code

One of the best parts about the free bets you can win with the DraftKings Promo Code is that you can use them with ultimate flexibility. This means you can use your $200 in free bets on any open sports betting marketed offered at DraftKings Sportsbook with no restrictions on odds or bet type, including NFL Week 11 picks, NFL player props, and more.

Therefore, if you bet $5 on the moneyline of a Week 11 matchup during the early slate of games and it wins, you will get your free bets in time to bet on Sunday Night Football or an NBA market later that day.

Click through the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code now so you can get your chance at winning $200 in free bets on NFL Week 11 betting markets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.