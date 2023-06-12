DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get Bonus Bets Worth Up To $200

We're starting off the week right, with the chance to crown an NBA champion, punch a couple of tickets to the Men's College World Series, and start a few new series on the MLB diamond.

This is a great time to get in on the action by using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you place your first wager of at least $5. Get started off on the right foot with one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace. Use one of the top sportsbook promo codes to start your sports betting journey with a bang today.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer For $200 In Bonus Bets

To get started on one of the top sports betting apps today, click on the "BET NOW" button seen below. This will take you to the DraftKings new-user sign-up page where you will be asked to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Once you complete those registration steps, you must make a minimum qualifying deposit of $5. This will activate the DraftKings Promo Code and you'll be ready to start betting on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer For $200 In Bonus Bets

New customers get $200 in bonus bets instantly when they sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code. Upon signing up, you'll need to make a minimum qualifying deposit of $5 and then place a first-time bet of $5 to activate the welcome offer.

The best part of the DraftKings Promo Code is that it's a win-win proposition. When you place that first bet of at least $5, it doesn't matter if you win or lose, you'll still get the $200 in bonus bets regardless. The $200 in bonus bets come to your account in the form of eight separate installations of $25. The bonus bets do have a one-time playthrough stipulation, meaning you'll need to use those bonus bets once before you can withdraw any of the winnings from them.

Get A Welcome Offer Tonight For $200 In Bonus Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

Let's get this Monday night started! Game 5 of the NBA Finals tips off as the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat. The Nuggets are looking to win their first NBA Championship in franchise history, but the Heat will look to keep the champagne on ice for at least another night. Use the DraftKings Promo Code to bet on NBA Finals odds tonight. The Men's College Baseball Tournament still has two more teams to push through to the College World Series, which begins on Thursday. Tonight, we'll see Southern Miss vs. Tennessee and Texas vs. Stanford.

Get started today with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets and begin your sports betting journey on one of the top credit card betting sites. When you finally do sign up and get those bonus bets, make sure you visit the DraftKings Promotions page to find more ways to get maximize your profits through additional bonus best, odds/profit boosts, and so much more.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.