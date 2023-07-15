DraftKings Promo Code – Get Bonus Bets Instantly

We have arrived at the weekend, and this is a great time to get started with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly. New users who sign up for a new account with using this top-notch sports betting promo code will be able to get their sports betting journey started off on the right foot with just a simple $5 bet – that's all it takes to get the $150 in bonus bets on one of the best sports betting apps.

MLB is back on the field for the second day since the All-Star break, the women's final at Wimbledon goes down between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur, two different events are in the third round on the PGA Tour, the WNBA has its All-Star Game, and soccer matches take place all over the world.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code To Get Bonus Bets Instantly

With so many great sporting events on the docket today, this is your chance to get started and sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets by simply placing a $5 bet on one of the top sports betting sites.

To get started, click on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will take you to the DraftKings new user registration page where you'll need to provide your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. In addition, you'll have to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN for identity verification.

Once you're all signed up and verified, you can make your first minimum qualifying deposit of $5 using various payment methods, such as credit cards. After you make that deposit, you can place your first bet of $5, and then you'll receive the $150 in bonus bets.

Use DraftKings Promo Code To Get Bonus Bets Instantly

By using the DraftKings Promo Code, you'll get $150 in bonus bets for simply making a $5 bet to start. DraftKings does things differently with its welcome offer, compared to its competitors, in that there is no bearing on the outcome on your first bet. You will receive the bonus bets whether that first bet on one of the top PayPal betting sites wins or loses.

The $150 in bonus bets will come into your account in the form of six separate $25 allotments. Please note, these bonus bets will expire if not used within seven days, and they can be used on almost any betting market as long as there are no odds/profit boosts already attached to them beforehand.

Get Started With DraftKings Promo Code To Get Bonus Bets Instantly

Alright, folks – it's time to make this a weekend to remember. Use the DraftKings Promo Code to sign up for a new account, make your first deposit and place your first bet of $5, and collect $150 in bonus bets. Yes, it's really that simple.

As mentioned at the top of the article, you'll have plenty of options on where to land this first bet. MLB betting is on its second day back from the All-Star break, we'll crown a women's champion at Wimbledon, the WNBA has its All-Star Game, there are golf betting opportunities with two PGA Tour events moving into the weekend, and there's never a shortage of soccer matches around the globe. Whew, that's a lot.

Whichever direction you turn for your first bet, just remember to use the DraftKings Promo Code to get your $150 in bonus bets today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.