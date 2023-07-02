DraftKings Promo Code – Instant $150 In Bonus Bets

We're gearing up for another big Sunday of sports action, and you can get in on the fun by using the DraftKings Promo Code to instantly get $150 in bonus bets. It sounds crazy, but all you need to do is sign up for a new account, place a first bet of $5, and the $150 in bonus bets are all yours.

There's no shortage of places to land your first bet on with all 30 MLB teams in action, the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, tons of soccer matches, and even four games on the WNBA hardwood. Whichever way you decide to go with that initial bet, don't forget to use one of the top sports betting promo codes in the marketplace first.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

To get started with the DraftKings Promo Code, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. This will take you to the DraftKings new user sign-up page where you will be asked to enter your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. In addition, you will need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity on one of the great sports betting sites.

Once you sign up and complete the verification process, you will need to make an initial deposit of at least $5, and that will activate your welcome offer on one of the premier PayPal betting sites.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

If you are a new user at DraftKings, at least 21 years old, and located in a state where DraftKings is legal to operate, you are eligible to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code. The best part of this lucrative welcome offer on one of the top credit card betting sites, is that it doesn't matter whether your first bet wins or not – you get the $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

One thing to note is that your $150 in bonus bets will come to your account in the form of six separate $25 bonus bets. The bonus bets do have a one-time playthrough feature, meaning that you'll need to use them once in order to withdraw any of the winnings. You cannot simply withdraw the $150 accrued from the bonus bets.

Get $150 In Bonus Best Instantly With The DraftKings Promo Code

Now that you're signed up and verified, it's time to get the ball rolling with the DraftKings Promo Code. When you place your first bet of $5, the $150 in bonus bets become yours instantly.

As we previously mentioned, this Sunday is loaded with plenty of intense sports action. Whether you're going to bet on MLB odds or soccer games, or even the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, this welcome offer puts you in the driver's seat of your sports betting journey.

When you finally become more familiarized with the DraftKings app and/or website, be sure to stop by the Promotions page for more ways to increase your bankroll via odds/profit boosts, bonus bets, and much more.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.