DraftKings Promo Code: New Players Get $150 In Bonus Bets

We have two Game 6 NBA Playoffs matchups tonight, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets being one win away from punching their tickets to their respective conference final games. However, the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns were two of the favorites just a week ago and need a win in order to force a Game 7.

Before you watch two great playoff games tonight, sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link to claim an exciting welcome offer using one of the best sportsbook promo codes. New players can get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet on the NBA Playoffs tonight. Keep reading to find out how you can claim this great bonus offer on one of the top sports betting sites.

Sign Up For The NBA Playoffs DraftKings Promo Code

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up and claim the DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs games tonight. Bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets, which you can use to continue building up the bankroll on your new account. In order to claim this offer and get started betting on one of the best sports betting apps, follow these easy steps.

First, click our DraftKings Promo Code link, which will take you to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. Once you are there, provide your identifying information, such as your name, email, and physical address to create your account on one of the top credit card betting sites. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer and get started betting.

Claim $150 From The DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

The steps shared above will help you sign up for your new sports betting account and claim the $150 bonus bet offer from the DraftKings Promo Code. Deposit at least $5 into your new account on one of the best PayPal betting sites to activate the promotion. Once you do, all that is left to do is place your first bet.

Bet $5 on NBA odds or NBA championship odds to get $150 in bonus bets regardless if your first wager wins or loses, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer. If this promo bet wins, you get to keep those winnings as well.

The $150 in bet credits received are not eligible to be withdrawn. However, winnings from bonus bet wagers can be withdrawn.

Bet $5 On The NBA Playoffs, Get $150 With The DraftKings Promo Code

We have two Game 6 NBA Playoff matchups tonight. First, the Boston Cetlics are down a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the second game, the Denver Nuggets look to punch their tickets to the Western Conference Finals on the road against the Phoenix Suns. It looks like two fantastic matchups to watch on Thursday evening.

Of course, these games will get even more exciting once you have a bit of money on the line. Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link and claim the welcome bonus for tonight. Use the steps above to activate the offer, then bet $5 on the Celtics vs. 76ers game. You will then have $150 in bonus bets instantly, which you can use to place more NBA betting picks tonight.

After you redeem your $150 in bonus bets, check out the promotions tab to see other NBA Playoffs promos being offered on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.