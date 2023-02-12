DraftKings Promo Code: Redeem Bonus Bets For Eagles vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 57 will be one of the most engaging sports betting events of the year. With all of your traditional NFL markets to bet on, plus, an abundance of obscure and novelty props deployed by the best NFL betting apps just for the Eagles vs. Chiefs game, the best way to cash in on these markets is by betting on them with generous Super Bowl 57 sportsbook promo codes.

One of the most popular NFL betting promos to use on Super Bowl 57 picks is featured at DraftKings Sportsbook. When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, new users will get $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5. You can use your bonus bets, credited to your account in eight bonus bets worth $25 each, to bet on those fun and unique Eagles vs. Chiefs markets.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code To Redeem Bonus Bets For Eagles vs. Chiefs

New users must first qualify for the DraftKings Promo Code before claiming it. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old, a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, and physically located in a state where the betting app is legally operating.

If you check off those boxes, click through the direct sign-up link on this page which will redirect you to the sportsbook's registration portal for new users. Upon registering, enter your basic identifying information, the last 4 digits of your SSN, and your DOB to immediately verify your new account so you can place bets.

Once your new account is verified and ready to bet, make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo code so you can cash in on this terrific bet-and-get offer now. Take advantage of this offer and place your bets on Super Bowl odds and NFL player props for the big game now.

Online sports betting is set to launch next month in Massachusetts, and DraftKings will be one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks available. Sign up using the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code today.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Redeem Bonus Bets For Eagles vs. Chiefs

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code to sign up for one of the best sports betting sites, the first bet of at least $5 that you place on your new account will qualify for this offer. Once you place this wager, DraftKings Sportsbook will instantly credit your account with $200 in bet credits.

The best part about this offer is that you will get your $200 in bet credits regardless of the outcome of your initial $5 bet. Bet credits will be awarded to your account in the form of eight bet credits worth $25 each, equalling $200 in total.

You must use all of the bet credits accrued from this promo within seven days. Otherwise, they will expire. Furthermore, be mindful that bet credits can never be withdrawn for cash. But any winnings gained from these bet credits are eligible to be withdrawn immediately.

Redeem Bonus Bets For Eagles vs. Chiefs With The DraftKings Promo Code

The DraftKings Promo Code is one of the best Super Bowl 57 betting promos you can use to bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs. This offer will give new users $200 in bet credits when they bet $5, win or lose.

Another perk about this offer is that you can use your bet credits to bet on all of the most popular NFL betting markets available for Super Bowl 57 with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

Whether you want to bet on the total of the Eagles vs. Chiefs game or Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown, the choice is yours thanks to this outstanding welcome offer. Get your hands on $200 in bet credits now by signing up with the promo code at the link below.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.