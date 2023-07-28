DraftKings Promo Code - Secure $150 In Bonus Bets For UFC 291 Betting

The BMF title will be for up grabs for the first time in four years when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje renew hostilities this weekend at UFC 291, and you can add to all the excitement of the action in the octagon with $150 in bonus bets when you sign up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 291 betting.

Whether you are trying out sports betting for the first time or an experienced bettor looking for an additional edge on the UFC odds and props, this welcome offer is for you. The latest welcome offer from one of the best sports betting sites sets you up with $150 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of $5 or more.

Sign up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code, and get ready for an exciting evening of UFC 291 betting with $150 in bonus bets thanks to one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Claim $150 For UFC 291 Betting

The latest welcome offer using the DraftKings Promo Code is open to sports bettors who are at least 21 years old, and who are in a US state where DraftKings is licensed to take bets.

The sign-up process is fast and easy, and is started by clicking on the "Bet Now" link below. You will need to provide some basic personal information to create your new account on one of the best sports betting apps including your name, address, email, and phone number. And since DraftKings takes the security of customer accounts seriously, you will also be asked to provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your SSN for identification purposes.

Of course, you will need to make a deposit of at least $5 using top options like PayPal and credit cards to activate the DraftKings Promo Code bonus bet offer, and DraftKings has got you covered with a wide variety of banking methods to fund your account.

You are now ready to make your first bet of $5 on the UFC 291 props and parlays using DraftKings' top mobile betting app, and receive $150 in UFC bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Nets You $150 In Bonus Bets For UFC 291 Betting On Main Event

Once you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code, you'll be ready to place your first bet. After your first bet of at least $5 is settled, win or lose, $150 in bonus bets will be added to your new DraftKings account. Bonus bets are issued in $25 denominations, and must be used in whole.

And while there is ample opportunity to enjoy all six bonus bets during the UFC 291 main card, you will have seven days to use them before they expire and are removed from your DraftKings account.

Get Ready For UFC 291 With $150 in Bonus Bets Using The DraftKings Promo Code

Dustin Poirier emerged victorious the last time he faced Justin Gaethje in the octagon four years ago. "The Diamond" will seek to add the BMF title to his collection when these lightweight rivals headline a star-studded UFC betting main card at UFC 291 that features former UFC champions Jan Błachowicz, Alex Pereira, and Tony Ferguson.

With five must-see fights on Saturday's schedule, there is no better time to claim your $150 in bonus bets to use to bankroll your UFC 291 betting strategy by signing up at one of the nation's top sportsbooks using the latest DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 291 betting.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.