DraftKings Promo Code - Secure $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

The 2023 FIFA World Cup field has been trimmed to 16 countries, and the United States is still alive and kicking. While USA has not been dominating like expected or winning as many games as many would want, they still have everything ahead of them, and we are able to bet on the United States Women's National Team in a variety of different ways with the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

New users who sign up with the DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer today will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 first bet on one of the bets sports betting sites. Place $5 on the USWNT odds to win the World Cup, their odds for their next match against Sweden on Sunday, or any other odds offered on DraftKings Sportsbook today.

Sign Up For Today's DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

The USWNT is back in action on 5 a.m. EST Sunday morning against Sweden. Before that match begins, sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer to receive a $150 bonus after your first $5 bet on one of the best sports betting apps. These are the steps that will help you create your new account and claim the welcome offer.

To get started, click our DraftKings Sportsbook promo link, which will take you to the sign-up page while automatically applying the DraftKings Promo Code. Use your personal information in order to create your new sportsbook account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $5 using top options like PayPal and credit cards, then place a $5 first bet to receive $150 in bonus bets.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly With The DraftKings Promo Code

New users are able to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes being offered from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code steps above and place a $5 bet on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds today to instantly receive $150 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets from the DraftKings Promo Code offer will be received instantly after your $5 first wager. While these bonus bets have no cash value for withdrawals, you can use them to place $150 worth of bets.

Bet $5 On USA World Cup Odds, Get The $150 DraftKings Promo Code Bonus

After winning the opening match 3-0 against Vietnam, the United States Women's National Team has their past two matchups. They will have to play match more sharp on Sunday against Sweden, who has won all three of their matches during the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

You can bet on the World Cup odds for Sunday's match, or any other World Cup odds, with the DraftKings Promo Code offer. Create a new account and bet $5 on these odds to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets can then be used to place more Women's World Cup betting picks.

Team USA is the +100 favorite to win on Sunday, while a tie is +230. The USWNT odds to win the World Cup remains amongst the favorites, at +430.

After you place your initial $5 wager and get $150 in bonus bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer, check out the promotions tab to see all of the other bonus offers for this weekend.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.