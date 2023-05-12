DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up And Get $150 In Bonus Bets

If you register at DraftKings using the DraftKings Promo Code, you can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings offers one of the best sportsbook promo codes available anywhere in the legalized sports betting marketplace, so use this generous welcome offer to sign up today. Claim the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets right now.

Don't miss the latest NHL and NBA playoff action when you sign up at DraftKings today using the DraftKings Promo Code to begin your sports betting endeavors.

Sign up now with the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets to gain access to one of the best sports betting sites in the legal marketplace.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code Today

Redeeming the $150 bonus bets is a simple process to follow when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code today. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more to grab $150 in bonus bets instantly, along with any additional cash winnings if your original wager settles as a win, by using these steps to register with one of the top PayPal betting sites successfully.

Select the DraftKings Promo Code link below. This button will bring you to the DraftKings new customers sign up page. Once you've arrived, the page will ask for your personal identifying information, including your email address, home address, and phone number to complete the verification process.

Once your account has been created, all you need to do is make a minimum qualifying deposit of $5 or more to enable the first bet welcome offer. You won't have to wait for the first bet to settle because DraftKings instantly rewards you with $150 in additional bonus bets to use on any sports betting market or odds type of your choice on one of the best sports betting apps in the nation.

Collect The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets

Get the DraftKings Promo Code right now to receive its $150 bonus bets included as part of its welcome bonus. No odds or bet type restrictions apply, meaning you have complete control over using the $150 welcome bonus.

As soon as you complete the sign up process and make a minimum deposit of $5 on an initial wager, DraftKings will instantly credit $150 in bonus bets to your new account. Bonus bets will be credited as six individual $25 bonuses with a seven day expiration tag. Bonus bets will not be included in any returns or winning and exclude other pre-existing odds and profit boosts.

Click on the "BET NOW" link below to sign up for one of the best credit card betting sites using the DraftKings Promo Code to start betting on DraftKings Sportsbook today.

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5 For $150 In Bonus Bets

Activate the $150 welcome offer by using the DraftKings Promo Code right now. Place your first bet on a wide range of sports betting markets and bet types at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The NHL and NBA playoffs are underway and offer fun and entertaining betting markets for you to choose from. You can wager on NHL Stanley Cup odds or NBA player props as bet types, or live in-game betting odds to get instant action.

Whichever sports betting market you find, DraftKings will be there with $150 in bonus bets to get you started. Register using the DraftKings Promo Code to bet $5 and collect your $150 in bonus bets using one of the best sportsbooks in the marketplace.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.