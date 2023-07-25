DraftKings Promo Code - Sign Up For $150 In Bonus Bets

Team USA can assure themselves of a berth in the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a win on Wednesday when they battle Netherlands, and you can share in the excitement with $150 in bonus bets on the Women's World Cup odds when you sign up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code.

Whether you are trying your hand at sports betting for the first time or an experienced sports bettor, the latest welcome offer from DraftKings is for you. Click on the "Bet Now" link on this page to set up a new account using one of the best sportsbook promo codes, and when you make a first bet of at least $5, you will be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets on one of the top sports betting sites.

DraftKings Promo Code Sets You Up With $150 In World Cup Bonus Bets

This DraftKings welcome offer is designed to provide an added benefit to new customers opening an account for the first time, who are at least 21 years old and in a US state where DraftKings Sportsbook is currently licensed.

Get started with one of the best sports betting apps by clicking the link provided. You will be redirected to the DraftKings sign-up page, where you can create a new account by providing your name, address, email, phone number, as well as your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Get $150 In World Cup Bonus Bets When You Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code

There is no need to include the DraftKings Promo Code during the sign-up process. Just make a deposit of at least $5 using top options like PayPal and credit cards, and place a first bet of $5 on any of the hundreds of sports betting markets supported by DraftKings, and $150 in World Cup bonus bets will be automatically added to your account.

Bonus bets are typically added to your account within 24 hours of your first bet getting settled, and can be used to wager on any of the competitive odds published by DraftKings.

Six bonus bets are provided, each valued at $25, for a total of $150. Bonus bets must be used in $25 denominations, and any unused bets will expire and be removed from your account after seven days.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code For Tonight's World Cup Match

The United States Women's National Soccer Team opened the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a convincing 3-0 victory over Vietnam, but the stakes get higher as Team USA prepares to face Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup championship game.

With so much on the line, there is no better time to show your support for Team USA by signing up using the latest DraftKings Promo Code. Claim $150 in bonus bets today with this welcome offer from one the country's top soccer betting sites, and share in the excitement as America goes for gold.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.