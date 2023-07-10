DraftKings Promo Code - Sign Up To Bet MLB Home Run Derby

New customers can claim the DraftKings Promo Code and sign up to bet on the MLB Home Run Derby using one of the premier online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

You can claim the DraftKings Promo Code to register a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook, allowing you to place a $5 first bet across any of DraftKings' extensive sports betting markets and bet types, sending you $150 in bonus bets instantly on one of the best sports betting apps. As long as you are at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, you are eligible to sign up and register a new DraftKings account.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to claim this lucrative welcome bonus by registering a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook, one of the best sports betting sites.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code To Sign Up To Bet MLB Home Run Derby

New users can claim the DraftKings Promo Code to sign up to bet on the MLB Home Run Derby while grabbing $150 in bonus bets following your $5 first bet being placed at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Begin your registration process today using the "BET NOW" link below. That takes you to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up portal, where you register as a new customer. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to expedite validating your identity to successfully create your new DraftKings account.

Once you're able to access your new DraftKings account, make an initial $5 deposit, then place a $5 first bet on any of the extensive sports betting markets and bet types available on one of the best PayPal betting sites. Once your first bet is placed, DraftKings provides you with $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Sign Up To Bet MLB Home Run Derby

You can use the DraftKings Promo Code to sign up to bet on the MLB Home Run Derby using one of the top mobile sports betting apps in the country.

After you fund your new account on one of the best credit card betting sites with an initial $5 deposit, locate your preferred betting market and bet type, then place your $5 first bet. This will activate your bonus bet, which will instantly arrive as six $25 bonus bet credits instantly. You don't have to wait for your $5 first bet to settle with a specific outcome. Immediately collect your $150 bonus bet credits by registering through the "BET NOW" link below, making an initial $5 deposit, then placing your $5 first bet on your preferred market and bet type.

DraftKings bonus bet credits remain valid for seven days before expiring. Make sure to use them on any of the vast sports betting markets, bet types, and odds that exist prior to their expiration date.

Use the "BET NOW" button below to register a new DraftKings account to claim $150 in bonus bets instantly as part of this lucrative welcome offer bonus.

Sign Up To Bet MLB Home Run Derby With DraftKings Promo Code

New users can sign up to bet on the MLB Home Run Derby with the DraftKings Promo Code to claim $150 in bonus bet credits instantly.

Place your $5 first bet on any sports betting market or bet type to grab your $150 in bonus bets as a newly registered customer at DraftKings Sportsbook. Once you receive your bonus bet credits, you can use them to wager on MLB Home Run Derby picks. This includes which player will win the contest, which player will hit the longest home run, and much more.

Sign up now using the "BET NOW" link below to claim the DraftKings Promo Code to receive this excellent welcome bonus offer that sends $150 in bonus bets to your newly registered account. Simply make a $5 deposit and place your $5 first bet to collect your bonus bet credits at DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.