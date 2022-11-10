DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Falcons vs Panthers Picks

NFL Week 10 kicks off with an NFC South matchup on Thursday Night Football between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. While neither team brings enough excitement to pack the stands, there is still money to be made by betting on Falcons vs. Panthers picks using the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code.

When you sign up with the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code today, you will be able to claim a special offer to for Thursday Night Football this week. When you bet $5 on your preferred moneyline in the Falcons vs. Panthers game, you get $200 in free bets if your wager hits, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. DraftKings is giving us 200 reasons to sign up and bet on this seemingly lackluster game Thursday night.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer For Falcons vs Panthers Picks

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a fantastic welcome promotion to get you excited for this NFC South Thursday Night Football matchup. Bet $5 on Falcons vs. Panthers picks and receive an additional $200 in free bets if your wager wins, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code. This helps you build up your bankroll on your new account quickly.

To sign up and claim this promotion on one of the best sports betting sites, begin by clicking our DraftKings Promo Code link. This will take you to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up page where you will be prompted to verify your location and identity by providing basic personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address.

Fund your new account with at least $10 to fund your new account and activate the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

$200 Free Bets From The DraftKings Promo Code For Falcons vs Panthers Picks

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can easily claim your $200 in free bets by signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code using the steps above. Once you deposit at least $10, the welcome promotion activates, making your first $5 bet on Falcons vs. Panthers picks return $200 in free bets, as long as you pick the game correctly.

Bet $5 on Falcons vs. Panthers picks. As long as your moneyline bet wins, you will receive $200 in free bets. These free bets from the DraftKings Promo Code offer will be dispersed in eight $25 free bets. Free bets expire within seven days, so make sure you use them up within a week.

If you live in Maryland or Ohio, sports betting on DraftKings Sportsbook will be coming your way shortly. Sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code or the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for generous pre-live offers.

Bet $5 On Falcons vs Panthers Picks, Get $200 With DraftKings Promo Code

While the Atlanta Falcons are surprising many people, the Carolina Panthers are bottom feeders with little optimism. With this in mind, you may already know which side of the Falcons vs. Panthers picks we like for you to use your DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code bet on.

To expand on that, the last time we saw the Panthers was when they let Joe Mixon score five touchdowns. The Falcons are winning games on the ground this season, and they should have success moving the rock again in this game.

Make your NFL Week 10 picks and bet $5 on the Falcons to win, and get $200 in free bets if they come through, thanks to the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code welcome promotion for Thursday Night Football.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.