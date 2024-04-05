DraftKings Wrestlemania 40 Contest: $25K Prize Pool + $150 Promo Code

The WWE often stirs up mixed sentiments among the public regarding its status as a billion-dollar sports entertainment entity. Nevertheless, it's undeniable that professional wrestling enjoys widespread popularity, captivating audiences globally since the early 1900s.

Similarly, sports betting is another topic that divides public opinion, often sparking controversy. Given the immense fan base of both wrestling and sports betting, it seems inevitable that these two powerhouses would eventually collaborate. While betting on WWE odds isn't legally permitted on top sports betting sites in the United States, sports bettors can still participate in free-to-play pools available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In March 2021, DraftKings Sportsbook and the WWE formed a partnership, marking a significant milestone. Through this exclusive partnership, DraftKings became the official gaming partner of World Wrestling Entertainment. Looking ahead, this collaboration holds the potential to introduce legal WWE betting odds, particularly following WWE's recent acquisition by TKO Group Holdings. However, for the time being, DraftKings Sportsbook offers free-to-play WWE prediction pools and contests exclusively to registered sportsbook users.

The best part is that you can use the DraftKings promo code to score $150 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $5. This generous welcome offer also gives you access to these WWE pools and contests. on one of the top sports betting apps.

How To Bet On WWE With The DraftKings Promo Code

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook? Prestigious brand and friendly user experience 📆 Promo Last Updated April 5, 2024

WWE Wrestlemania 40 is right around the corner. This two-day event is deemed the "grandest stage of them all" in the world of professional wrestling. So naturally, you might be wondering how to bet on the WWE on DraftKings. The answer is that you can't. However, you can participate in WWE Wrestlemania pick'em pools and contests where you can win your share of $25K in DraftKings Dollars. These contests are free to enter, but you must be a registered user on DraftKings Sportsbook to gain entry.

When you sign up today with the DraftKings promo code, you can gain access to these WWE pools. You can also grab $150 in bonus bets instantly with a first bet of at least $5.

How To Play DraftKings WWE Prediction Pools & Contests

WWE pools and contests often involve predicting WWE match outcomes and various prop bets for premium live events. These events include popular spectacles such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and the Elimination Chamber. Predictions can span a wide range, from identifying the winners of matches to predicting how a match will be won -- pinfall, submission, count-out, disqualification.

Furthermore, participants can even predict specific outcomes in multi-person competitions, such as tag team matches, triple threats, Fatal 4 Ways, or Elimination Chamber matches. For example, you can pick the superstar who takes the pinfall or submission within a tag team match. For an event like the Royal Ruble, you can even pick how many eliminations a superstar will account for. There are also questions that could include picking how many times a superstar will use their signature move as well as how long a match will last.

Considering the exclusive partnership between the WWEK and DraftKings, you may also find the DraftKings Sportsbook or DFS platform giving away WWE-centric prizes. These may include tickets to a WWE live event or WWE merchandise featuring your favorite superstars like Roman Reigns, Code Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and more.

Below is the pay table for this WWE Wrestlemania 40 prediction contest.

Position Prize 1st $1,000 2nd - 3rd $500 4th - 8th $100 9th - 58th $50 59th - 258th $25 259th - 958th $10 959th - 1958th $5 1959th - 4958th $1

Click through the link below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code to get a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer, and an entry into the free WWE Wrestlemania 40 prediction pool.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Enter The $25K WWE Wrestlemania 40 Prediction Pool Today

The DraftKings promo code is one of the best sportsbook promo codes you can claim in the sports betting world today. In addition to its bet $5, get, $150 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer, you can use the DraftKings promo code to gain entry to WWE Wrestlemania contests and pools that award DraftKings Dollars to the top placing winners. These WWE contests are free to enter and are fun to play. You can also win a share of $25K DraftKings Dollars if you get the most picks correct.

If you are ready to get into the action and level up the excitement of watching your favorite superstars in the ring at Wrestlemania 40, click through the link below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.