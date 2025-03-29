Duke vs Alabama Odds, Betting Promos & More for Blue Devils-Crimson Tide Elite 8

Duke is looking for its first NCAA Tournament title in a decade while Alabama is trying to reach the Final Four for a second straight season - and just the second time ever. Both teams have impressed, but the Blue Devils are a solid 7.-5 favorite in Duke vs Alabama odds for the Elite 8.

Top-seeded Duke and No. 2 seed Alabama square off at 8:49 p.m. Saturday in the East Region Final, making it the perfect time to cash in on thousands of dollars in sportsbook promos to wager on Alabama vs Duke Elite 8 odds.

Likely National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg looked terrific putting up 30 points as Duke held off a late surge from Arizona in the Sweet 16, while the Crimson Tide crushed BYU thanks to a record-setting 3-point barrage. There are loads of compelling Duke-Alabama betting lines to choose from at sports betting apps, including game props. Read on to check out the best Duke vs Alabama betting promos and how to sign up.

Duke vs Alabama Elite 8 Odds

Odds via BetMGM

The Blue Devils have looked like the country's best team through three rounds, but the Crimson Tide are also on a roll after a bit of a struggle on the first round with 15th seed Robert Morris. Duke and Alabama are both averaging 94 points a game in the tournament, which is why the Duke vs Alabama odds for the over/under are a lofty 174.5 points - 20 more than for Duke's Sweet 16 game.

Duke hasn't lost since before Valentine's Day, with 14 consecutive wins propelling them to the top of the college basketball world. They're led by the do-it-all Flagg, who put up 30 points against Arizona. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel forms a dynamic 1-2 punch that has built the most efficient offense in the country.

Alabama, meanwhile, made a March Madness record 25 3-pointers in its 113-88 rout of BYU in the Sweet 16. First-team All-America guard Mark Sears had 10 3-pointers and 34 points in the blowout, and Duke will need to find a way to slow down the long-range assault of Alabama. The Crimson Tide hoisted a whopping 51 shots from behind the arc. Sears' 10 treys was one short of the NCAA Tournament record. he was just 1-of-9 from deep in the first two rounds.

March Madness betting sites seem to believe Duke will be able to check the Tide offense enough, which is why the Blue Devils are -300 on the moneyline.

Duke vs Alabama Betting Promos for the Elite 8

There are a number of outstanding Duke vs Alabama betting promos available to use on Duke-Alabama odds and more. These are available as North Carolina sportsbook promos as well as in many other states with legal online betting. No matter what you're interested in betting on, these offers are easy to earn and use, giving you a head start toward winning big with your online sports betting journey. Before the ball tips in Newark, here's what you should know:

BetMGM: Bettors in NC, as well as most other states where BetMGM is live can go big betting on Duke vs Alabama odds with a little more peace of mind, thanks to the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, which delivers a first-bet bonus up to $1,500. The first wager you place will return profit with a win or matching bonus bets with a loss. Bettors in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV should use the code ROTOBG150 to pick up $150 in bonus bets with a winning first bet of $10 or more on any set of odds.

Caesars Sportsbook: Among all of the Duke-Alabama betting promos, one of the most unique is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Signing up with it and making a single $1 wager will earn you 10 100% profit boosts, meaning you can double your potential winnings at no additional cost to you. Sign up early so you can use your profit boosts on other Elite 8 games, the Final Four and more.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bettors in North Carolina as well as AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV, can earn $300 in guaranteed bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Simply place a $10 or more bet on odds of -500 or better on the day you sign up and receive $100 in bonus bets – win or lose. You can repeat the process the next two days for a total of $300 in bonus bets. Bettors in all states with a Fanatics online sportsbook (except in NY) can earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets over 10 days. In NY, the offer is a 300% profit boost.

bet365: It's impossible to guarantee anything during March Madness even with how good Duke has looked. But there is a guarantee for bonus who sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Doing so and then placing any $5 real-money wager automatically unlocks $150 in bonus bets. The versatile part about this offer is the bonus bets can be divided up and used on any set of odds in any sports betting market, not just Alabama vs Duke Elite 8 odds.

DraftKings: Bettors will have no problem using the DraftKings promo code offer on Duke vs Alabama odds. Sign up with it and make any $5 real-money wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets. You can also earn profit if your qualifying wager is successful, but the eight $25 bonus bets are yours no matter what.

FanDuel: Bettors who can locate just one winner on the board on any set of odds, including Duke vs Alabama odds, will earn an equally big victory thanks to the FanDuel promo code offer. Simply sign up and place any $5 wager on any set of odds in any sports betting market. If that bet is a winner, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets. Players can choose how to divide up and use those bonus bets in addition to the profit they'll earn from the qualifying wager, making this one of the top offers on the board among all of the Duke vs Alabama betting promos.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.