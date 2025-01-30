EDGE Boost Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Up To 0.5% Cash Back at Sportsbooks, DFS Sites & More

EDGE Boost is a special VISA debit card created for bettors that delivers cash back when used to make deposits at licensed sports betting apps, DFS operators, horse racing platforms, online casinos and more.

Simply sign up with EDGE Boost promo code ROTOWIRE today to earn up to 0.50% cash back on qualified spending on your favorite sports betting sites. You can also use the card to make deposits on sweepstakes casinos in the United States, too.

EDGE Boost provides users with a fully FDIC-insured deposit account through its partnership with Cross River Bank. This specialized betting account allows for high-volume, large-amount transactions without the risk of suspension or review, which can happen with some debit or credit cards. Below we'll explain exactly how this VISA debit card works and how you can use it to manage your bankroll and gain cash-back rewards.

How Does EDGE Boost Promo Code Work

The EDGE Boost promo code ROTOWIRE delivers one of the more unique sportsbook promos as you can use it at as many legal and licensed sites as you like. This makes it a terrific opportunity for bettors who shop odds and wager at multiple sites.

When you sign up using the EDGE Boost promo code offer and create an account, you'll receive a virtual VISA debit card that's auto-generated and ready to use. It works just like any other debit card - which means it is widely accepted. Simply move funds from your sportsbook or online casinos into the account, and then use the EDGE Boost VISA debit card to either refund that account of fund a different account.

The cash back is triggered when you deposit into your sportsbook or casino account. Each month, EDGE Boost reviews your account based on transactions posted by the last day of the calendar statement cycle. Rewards are earned for transactions that fall under Qualifying Spend Categories and are settled within the cycle. Any cash back earned will be credited to your account in the following month or statement cycle.

By signing up with EDGE Boost promo code ROTOWIRE, you will automatically start at Tier 2.

EDGE Boost Rewards Tiers

Tier 1 : 0.25% cash back for monthly spend of $0-$2,400

: 0.25% cash back for monthly spend of $0-$2,400 Tier 2 : 0.30% cash back for monthly spend of $2,500-$24,999

: 0.30% cash back for monthly spend of $2,500-$24,999 Tier 3 : 0.35% cash back for monthly spend of $25,000 - $49,999

: 0.35% cash back for monthly spend of $25,000 - $49,999 Tier 4 : 0.40% cash back for monthly spend of $50,000 - $99,999

: 0.40% cash back for monthly spend of $50,000 - $99,999 Tier 5: 0.50% cash back for monthly spend of $100,000 or more

With approval for balances up to $100,000 and a per-transaction limit of up to $10,000, EDGE Boost ensures you have the flexibility to manage funds effortlessly whether it be at daily fantasy sports sites, sportsbooks or online casinos.

How To Sign Up With The EDGE Boost Promo Code?

You can sign up with the EDGE Boost promo code in just a few simple steps. Continue reading below to find out how.

Click on any sign-up button on this page (it appears next to the offer) to begin.

Complete the registration form with your email, password, etc. and be sure to use the promo code ROTOWIRE if it hasn't been auto filled.

if it hasn't been auto filled. Verify your identity by providing your full name, physical address and phone number. You must also input your date of birth and Social Security number to complete the identity verification process.

Once verified, access your virtual EDGE Boost VISA debit card to start using it right away.

After signing up with the EDGE Boost promo code ROTOWIRE and receiving your EDGE Boost virtual VISA debit card, be sure to link it as a deposit method on your favorite sportsbooks, DFS platforms, horse racing betting sites and sweepstakes casinos to start using it right away.

Now you fund your EDGE Boost account using one of three convenient methods including bank transfer, credit card or debit card. Then use the EDGE Boost card to fund your betting accounts. you can even stack cash back on top of welcome bonuses from the sportsbooks!

Final Thoughts On The EDGE Boost Promo Code

EDGE Boost offers a blend of security, convenience and cash-back rewards, making it an excellent option for serious sports bettors. By using the EDGE Boost promo code ROTOWIRE, you can boost your with up to 0.50% cash back.

Get started today by clicking one of the sign-up links on this page and using the EDGE Boost promo code to unlock these benefits.

