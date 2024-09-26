ESPN BET Deposit Promo Code ROTO: Claim $1000 Bonus for Cowboys vs Giants on TNF

Thursday Night boasts the first NFC East battle of the season and with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, you can unlock up to $1K in bonus bets to wager on the game.

As one of the best sports betting sites in the market, ESPN BET offers a second chance on an initial losing wager, worth up to $1K. Take another shot, and apply it towards Giants vs Cowboys, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. In the last five seasons, the Cowboys have an 8-1 record against New York; however, after picking up their first win, the Giants should be able to build on their successful routes.

Click the BET NOW button to place your favorite bets on the game and take advantage of the ESPN BET promo code ROTO — one of the top sportsbook promos you can get your hands on today.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Claim a $1000 Deposit Bonus

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 🖊️ ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Sept. 26, 2024

Registering with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO couldn't be any easier. Keep reading for the simple steps outlined below:

Click the BET NOW button anywhere on this page to be redirected to the sign-up portal. Enter a valid email address and pick a password. Include your full name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. Type ROTO into the promo code box. Make a deposit of at least $10 using a supported payment method like credit card or online wallets, such as PayPal. Place your first wager on any preferred Thursday Night Football odds.

Bets on Giants vs Cowboys with ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

After you've activated the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, wager on the Giants-Cowboys game.

In Week 3, New York scored 21 points in the first-half against the Cleveland Browns, winning by 6 points, despite never making any points in the latter part of the game. Now heading into Thursday Night Football with their first win, they will aim to give Dallas a run for their money.

Wager on the moneyline, spread, or totals. New sports bettors can even check out NFL player props like how many total passing yards Daniel Jones will finish with, or how many total sacks Micah Parsons will have. Customers will also have opportunities to bet on game props, futures or same-game parlays with one of the top sports betting apps.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO Details

The ESPN BET promo code ROTO is exclusive to new customers only. Sports bettors must be at least 21 years of age and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting.

After creating and funding your account, place a first-time wager and wait for it to settle. If it wins, you will be paid out in normal fashion, but if it loses, you will receive a matching amount back in the form of bonus bets, up to $1K.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your ESPN BET online sportsbook account. They cannot be transferred, withdrawn for cash, used for casino games, or applied to other promotional offers. All bonus bets will expire within seven days.

Don't miss out on one of the most preferred NFL betting sites! Click the BET NOW button today and gain endless betting opportunities at ESPN BET with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.