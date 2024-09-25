Is ESPN BET Legal In NY? Almost! New York Soft Launch Expected By This Weekend

While the ESPN New York promo offer is not yet available within the state, if you live, work, or are near the Tri-State area, you can sign up and wager in New Jersey.

ESPN BET is one of the newest legal sports betting apps to launch in the United States. Since its November 14, 2023 launch date, it has since gone live in 18 states nationwide. And now, ESPN BET is ready to launch in the New York sports betting market.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, the New York State Gaming Commission unanimously approved PENN Interactive's purchase of Wynn Interactive, securing a valuable sports betting license in New York. With the launch of ESPN BET New York, the Empire State will once again have nine mobile sports betting platforms, marking the first time since WynnBet ceased operations in July.

While no official launch date is confirmed, PENN Entertainment EVP Chris Rogers has hinted that ESPN BET NY could potentially start accepting bets as soon as this weekend, with a soft launch of the ESPN BET New York sportsbook and mobile app on the horizon.

Is ESPN BET Legal In NY?

Yes, ESPN BET is legal in New York and is expected to start accepting wagers this week. With the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, ESPN BET New York's soft launch could coincide with one of the most anticipated NFL games of Week 4, giving New York bettors a prime opportunity to bet on the action. You can use top New York sportsbook promos to bet on Giants-Cowboys and other NFL odds.

One of the key advantages of ESPN BET New York is the ability to bet from home via the ESPN BET website or while on the go with the ESPN BET New York mobile app. The app is available for download in both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, boasting high ratings: 4.8/5 on iOS and 4.5/5 on Google Play.

Best Features Of The ESPN BET NY App

New York sports bettors are eagerly anticipating the official launch of ESPN BET New York, which is set to become one of the best New York sports betting apps. With this new platform, online bettors will gain access to a host of top-tier features designed to enhance their wagering experience.

Among these features are exciting options like odds boosts that increase the value of bets, early cash-out that allows bettors to secure winnings before an event concludes, same-game parlays for more complex wagers within a single matchup, and live betting options that let users place bets in real-time as the action unfolds.

What sets ESPN BET New York apart is its integration of proprietary Penn Entertainment technology, which ensures a seamless and intuitive sports betting experience. This technology enables the platform to offer some of the most competitive betting odds in the country, making it a compelling choice for both casual and seasoned bettors.

New York bettors will appreciate the user-friendly interface, which is designed for easy navigation on both the ESPN BET New York app and the online sportsbook site. Whether you're placing your first bet or looking to refine your strategy, ESPN BET New York is poised to provide a comprehensive and enjoyable betting environment tailored to the needs of sports fans across the state.

What Sports Can I Bet On Using The ESPN BET App?

When ESPN BET New York launches, it will offer a wide range of sports betting markets for both domestic and international sports. Sports fans can expect to bet on the following popular options:

Best ESPN BET Odds For New York Sports Teams

At ESPN BET New York, sports bettors will find competitive odds for their favorite New York sports teams across major leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. With ESPN BET's launch, fans can expect some of the best odds throughout the seasons, with the added benefit of odds boosts on key matchups.

After signing up for a new ESPN BET sportsbook account, you can bet on these popular New York teams:

New York Giants

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets

New York Yankees

New York Mets

New York Rangers

New York Islanders

Banking Methods On ESPN BET New York

Until ESPN BET New York goes live, we will not know what banking options will be available for New York bettors. However, we do expect similar banking options as other states. Popular banking methods available in other live ESPN BET states include credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, bank transfer, and PayNearMe.

Will New York Have An ESPN BET Promo Code?

With ESPN BET New York launching this week, many are wondering if the ESPN BET promo code and welcome offer will be available for New York bettors. As of now, the answer is unclear.

New York's 51% tax on gross gaming revenue has led many operators to scale back or eliminate sportsbook promos, including welcome offers. Currently, the national ESPN BET promo code ROTO offers a $1,000 First Bet Reset, but there's no ESPN BET New York promo code or welcome offer available specifically for New York users.

This isn't surprising, as major sports betting operators like BetMGM and DraftKings have also refrained from offering promotions in New York due to the state's high tax rate on gaming revenue.

However, since New Jersey borders New York, it wouldn't take much for you to go across state lines and sign up with the ESPN BET New Jersey promo code ROTO so you can take advantage of the current welcome offer, which is a First Bet Reset worth up to $1,000.

How Do I Sign Up For ESPN BET New York?

Now that ESPN BET is legal in NY, you'll be able to sign up for a new account in just a few easy steps once the sportsbook goes live and is ready to take bets this week.

If you're a new customer aged 21 or older and physically located in New York, signing up for a new account is an easy and straightforward process. To get started, simply click through the "BET NOW" button in this article. From there, you'll be prompted to enter your personal information, including your email address, physical address, and any additional details required to create a secure account password.

Next, you'll need to verify your age and identity by providing the last four digits of your SSN and your DOB. Once your account is created and verified, you can fund your account by making a cash deposit of $10 or more using various supported payment methods, including credit or debit cards, online bank transfers, or popular e-wallet services like PayPal or Venmo. After completing these easy steps, you'll be ready to place your first wager on ESPN BET New York.

