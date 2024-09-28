ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Claim $1000 Deposit Offer for Saturday CFB & NFL Week 4

Players can register with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to claim a First Bet Reset, getting up to $1,000 in matching bonus bets with a losing first bet settled on ESPN BET.

Download one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace to sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and place your first qualifying cash wager on a full slate of Week 5 college football games. Target a top-25 Big 12 matchup between No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. No. 23 Kansas State at noon ET, or, bet under 53.5 total points between No. 6 Ole Miss against Kentucky.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the country by tapping or clicking on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with ESPN BET promo code ROTO and place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, to take advantage of ESPN BET's First Bet Reset welcome offer today.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: How to Claim a $1K Deposit Promo for Saturday College Football

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 🖊️ ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Sept. 28, 2024

Sports bettors who sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO can claim a $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome bonus on one of the nation's most reputable online sportsbooks. Follow our step-by-step guide below to expedite registering a new ESPN BET online sportsbook account today:

Click on any "BET NOW" button on this review to get to the $1,000 First Bet Reset promotional offer page on ESPN BET. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the sign-up portal's required fields. Type ROTO into the promo code field to unlock the First Bet Reset welcome offer on ESPN BET. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any banking method supported on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, and if it settles as a loss, get up to $1,000 in matching bonus bets.

ESPN BET Promo Code Terms & Conditions

College football fans who register with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO must fulfill a few terms and conditions to claim its $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer on one of the best sportsbooks that accept PayPal.

Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any market or game available on ESPN BET. If it loses, receive matching bonus bets, up to $1,000, issued as five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of the stake on the losing wager.

Opt-in is not required and can only be claimed by new customers of ESPN BET. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a wager that settles as a win.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of a losing first bet settling and each expires after seven days on ESPN BET. Cashed-out or voided bets are not eligible for this $1,000 first-bet reset welcome bonus.

Bet on College Football & NFL Odds with ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

Individuals can bet on college football odds with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO entered during sign-up to wager on one of the best college football betting sites.

Bet on over 35.5 points between Minnesota and No. 12 Michigan, or, place a qualifying first bet or bonus bet on 4-0 BYU to cover +3 on the point spread on the road against Baylor. Jump ahead to the NFL on Sunday and bet on the New Orleans Saints at +1.5 on the road against Atlanta after claiming one of the best NFL betting promos in legal sports betting states.

Sign up today by tapping or clicking on our "BET NOW" button below using ESPN BET promo code ROTO to place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, and receive matching bonus bets with a losing first bet settled via the $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome offer available on ESPN BET today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.