ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Grab $1000 in Bonus Bets for 49ers vs Seahawks Odds & Lines

We're ready to kick off Week 6 of the NFL season, so use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO for their Bet Anything, Get Up to $1,000 in bonus bets welcome offer for the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football.

Upon taking part in this welcome offer, you'll get up to $1,000 in bonus bets just for placing a first-time wager that doesn't win. If it doesn't hit the mark, you'll get up to $1,000 in bonus bets as a one-time forgiveness with one of the best sportsbook promos.

Thursday Night Football kicks off an incredible week on the gridiron at one of the most modern sports betting apps. The 49ers-Seahawks rivalry is one of the best in the NFL, and ESPN BET has just about any betting market you're looking for. Whether you're looking for Geno Smith passing props or George Kittle receiving props, you'll have no shortage of options after signing up with ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Claim $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Oct. 10, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where ESPN BET is legally operating, you can follow these steps below to sign up for a new account at one of the best online sportsbooks.

Click on the "BET NOW" button located in this article. Enter your email address, physical address, and other personal information before creating password for your account. Enter the ESPN Bet promo code ROTO in the necessary field. Verify that you are 21+ years of age by providing some physical documentation like a driver's license, state ID, or passport. Make a cash deposit of $10+ into your account using one of the various banking methods like online, credit cards or online wallets like PayPal or Venmo.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO Terms & Conditions

Before placing your first bet with one of the best NFL betting promos, be sure to look over the ESPN BET promo code ROTO terms and conditions.

When you place your first bet at ESPN BET, go ahead and wait for the outcome. If that first bet wins, you won't receive any bonus bets, but you will get to keep the winnings. However, if that first bet loses, you will get back the amount of your wager – up to $1,000 – back in return. The bonus bets you receive have a one-time playthrough feature, meaning you have to wager them once before withdrawing any winnings, and they must be used within seven days before expiring.

Bet on 49ers vs Seahawks with ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

It's the best time to snag a hold of the ESPN BET promo code ROTO for the 49ers-Seahawks Thursday Night Football matchup.

We're just getting the NFL Week 6 slate kicked off, but you still have plenty of great Sunday matchups like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, the Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants.

ESPN BET has everything you need for 49ers-Seahawks Thursday Night Football and beyond. Use the Bet Anything, Get Up to $1,000 welcome offer, and get your journey started off in stride.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.