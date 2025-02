ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO | Score $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NASCAR & Refer-A-Friend Offer

Today brings a plethora of betting opportunities, ranging from a monster NBA slate to NHL, PGA and NASCAR, and you can load up your bankroll with bonus bets from ESPN BET promo code ROTO and wager on all of it. This exclusive offer for bettors in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania delivers $100 in guaranteed bonus bets if you make a first bet of $10 or more.

With the ESPN BET promo code offer, bet using one of the top sports betting apps that makes searching for odds and building your own parlays a breeze. You just need to make a $10 or more deposit and a $10 or more first bet to secure these ESPN BET promotions:

$100 in Bonus Bets: Paid as five $20 credits within 72 hours of making your qualifying wager.

Paid as five $20 credits within 72 hours of making your qualifying wager. Free 30-Day ESPN+ Trial: Live-stream your favorite sports and shows.

Tap or click the BET NOW button to get started with one of the leading sports betting promos and wager on the NBA, NHL, PGA, motorsports, soccer and more. Whatever it is you want to bet on, claim the ESPN BET promo code ROTO now.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO Snags $100 in Guaranteed Bonus Bets

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET Promo Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA) 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Feb. 23, 2025

Here's how to sign up for this exclusive offer: You must be a new customer at ESPN BET, one of the leading sports betting sites, must be physically located in Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania and be at least 21 years of age. If you meet these requirements, follow these next steps to cash in on the ESPN BET promo code ROTO.

Click the BET NOW button. This link will redirect you to the new user sign-up page. Type in your full name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTO into the appropriate field if the ESPN BET promo code is not automatically filled in for you. Make a first-time deposit using an easy payment method at one of the most popular PayPal betting sites. Minimums are set at $10 for this ESPN BET bonus. Place a wager of at least $10 on any game, bet type and odds type of your choice. You'll get $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours and an email for your 30-day free trial of ESPN+.

ESPN BET Refer-a-Friend Promo

In addition to the $100 ESPN BET promo, there is a lucrative Refer-a-Friend bonus available to be claimed after you have signed up and collected your ESPN BET sign-up bonus.

Refer a friend to sign up with your exclusive account link from ESPN BET and both you and your friend will receive an extra $50 in bonus bets. This ESPN BET referral bonus is an excellent way to secure additional bonus bets for the NBA regular season, March Madness and more.

ESPN BET Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Before placing your initial wager on one of the premier NBA betting apps, you will want to familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of the ESPN BET promo code.

The minimum deposit and initial wager must be at least $10 to collect your ESPN BET sign-up promo. After placing your first-time wager, keep an eye on your account for five $20 bonus bets to arrive. That will typically happen within 72 hours but often a lot quicker.

After you are awarded the bonus bets via the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, you will have seven days to use the bonus bets before they expire. There is a 1x playthrough requirement for each bonus bet. Keep in mind that these bonus bets can't be withdrawn and are not part of any returns you get with a successful wager.

ESPN BET Promo Code for Sunday, February 23

You will have lots of terrific options when it comes to betting with the ESPN BET promo code. ESPN BET is one of the best college basketball betting sites, and the action is heating up with conference tournaments and March Madness on the horizon.

If you prefer to use one of the leading NBA betting apps, a Knicks-Celtics showdown as part of a four-game nationally televised slate on Sunday and we have Luka and the Lakers this week facing Doncic's former team, the Mavericks. There's also NASCAR, golf and so much more at your fingertips.

Whichever way you want to bet, first tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page and claim $100 in bonus bets in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO. Don't delay, as this offer is only available for a limited time.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.