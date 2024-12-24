Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Awards $1000 In No Sweat Bets for NBA Christmas Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo lets new customers bet on a great slate of NBA Christmas Day games. The Nuggets vs Suns nightcap game is the best matchup on this five-game schedule, but whichever game you decide to bet on, it can be the first of 10 days of No Sweat Bets that you get with this introductory offer.

These No Sweat Bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo only require that your wager be at -500 or greater odds (-200 qualifies, -700 doesn't). Once you have opted-in to this deal and placed your bet on that qualifying game, you will then get a bonus bet refund up to $100 if that wager loses. For the Christmas Day games, you can go with that Denver-Phoenix game or go with the Spurs-Knicks, Timberwolves-Mavericks, 76ers-Celtics or Lakers-Warriors matchups.

You get one No Sweat Bet for up to 10 days after signing up, which gives the Fanatics Sportsbook promo more long-term value than most sportsbook promos. You can pick any qualifying game on those days, including NBA, NFL and NHL contests.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: No Sweat Bet Up to $1000 for Christmas

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Dec. 24, 2024

It only takes a few minutes to start you NBA Christmas Day betting with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Here's all you need to do to get started.

Click a BET NOW button in this review to access a Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up page. Post the nominal personal information this page asks for, such as name and address. Some sign-up deals require a specific code, but the Fanatics Sportsbook promo takes care of that with the BET NOW link. Confirm via GPS that you are physically located somewhere Fanatics Sportsbook is live and legal. After that, just verify that you are 21+ years old. Deposit $10 or more into your new account.

Since one of your Christmas Day NBA bets is likely to be the No Sweat Bet from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, let's take a moment to go over how that works.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - $1000 No Sweat Bet Offer Terms & Conditions

Let's say you decide to place a $50 moneyline bet on the Nuggets to win over the Suns and opt that bet in as a No Sweat Bet with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. As long as that wager is at -500 odds or greater (and it almost certainly will be) it will qualify for this deal.

If Denver wins, you get the profits and your initial stake back. If Phoenix wins, you will then get a $50 bonus bet through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. It's that simple.

You can do this once per day for up to 10 days after signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. You don't have to place a bet on all of the days, as you can pick and choose which days to do so. The bonus bets with this offer have a 1x playthrough and seven-day usage window that is identical to what you will find with bonus bets at most sports betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Great to Use For NFL, NBA & More

Fanatics Sportsbook has a very intuitive and easy to use parlay system. This allows you to quickly put together same-game or multi-game parlays on the NBA Christmas Day games.

You will also find ample player prop bet markets, live in-game betting and many featured wagers on the Fanatics Sportsbook apps that rates among the best sports betting apps at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

If you want to begin your 10 days of No Sweat Bets, all you need to do is click a BET NOW button and sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.