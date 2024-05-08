Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for Pacers-Knicks & More Odds

Sports bettors can register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to qualify for up to $1,000 in bonus bets available on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

The NBA and NHL playoffs have advanced to the conference semifinals, offering plenty of lucrative betting markets for Fanatics Sportsbook customers to explore. On Wednesday, you can wager on Game 2 odds between the Knicks and Pacers, as Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton do battle/

On the NHL side of things, you can wager on Bruins-Panthers and Oilers-Canucks. Take advantage of one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes available by placing a bonus bet on either game.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets during the first ten days as a newly registered customer at Fanatics Sportsbook today.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Details

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Click For Bonus 🖊️ Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: May 8, 2024

New customers can sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets for Monday's NBA odds and NHL odds after making an initial qualifying deposit. Follow these steps to register a new Fanatics online sportsbook account successfully.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up button below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address into the required fields on the new customer sign-up portal at Fanatics Sportsbook. No physical promo code is needed to qualify for this welcome bonus. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method at Fanatics Sportsbook, which is one of the top sportsbooks that accept PayPal. Place a qualifying cash wager, ranging from $10 up to $100, to receive matching bonus bets funded via FanCash. This is an active promotional offer for 10 consecutive days upon registering a new Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Bet on NHL Stanley Cup Odds & NBA Championship Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Individuals can bet on NHL Stanley Cup odds and NBA Championship odds in futures markets available at Fanatics Sportsbook after signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Wager the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup at +450 odds or back Denver to win their second consecutive NBA Finals. Following their Game 1 loss to Minnesota, the Nuggets are now available at +500 odds, which is great value available to bet on one of the premier sportsbooks that accept credit cards.

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account today and start by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link below after using Fanatics Sportsbook promo during sign-up to qualify for up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions

To claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, some terms and conditions must be met to qualify.

As long as a sports bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting, and a first-time customer at Fanatics Sportsbook, they qualify to sign up using this promo code welcome offer to place a qualifying cash wager, up to $100 per day, for ten consecutive days. This promotional offer applies to straights, parlays, or Same Game Parlay bet types. Bonus bet credit matching a qualifying cash wager is funded within 72 hours via FanCash after a qualifying first bet settles.

Daily opt-in is required for the final nine days of this Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer. A $10 minimum qualifying cash wager must be placed, up to $100, during the first ten days after a successful sign-up occurs. Bonus bets expire after seven days. Sports bettors can opt to keep their FanCash and use it to purchase sports gear and merchandise directly from the Fanatics.com store.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at Fanatics Sportsbook. Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any winnings earned.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.