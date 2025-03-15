Fanatics Sportsbook Promo | Grab $300 in Bonus Bets or Make up to $1000 of No Sweat Bets

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Bettors can claim up to $300 in bonus bets for signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for making a minimum $10 wager at -500 odds or better for three straight days.

If you live in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania, you can take advantage of the Bet $30, Get $300 offer available from one of the best sports betting apps through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. In all other states where Fanatics operates, the flagship welcome offer of 10 days of No Sweat Bets up to $100 a day remains active.

Over half of the 31 automatic bids for the national tournament have been claimed already and the bracket will continue to add teams today when the ACC, Big East, Big XII, Mountain West and several other major conferences play their championship games.

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, bettors can take advantage of one of two great sportsbook promo codes: A Bet $30, Get $300 deal (in AZ, MI, NJ & PA) or an Up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets odder in all other states where Fanatics operates.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $300 Bonus or up to $1000 in No Sweat Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 (NJ, PA, MI, AZ) / $1,000 in No Sweat Bets (all states) / 300% Profit Boost Token (NY) 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 15, 2025

In just a few minutes you can register for an account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Just follow these steps:

Click on one of the BET NOW buttons and scan the QR code on the landing page, as Fanatics Sportsbook is only available via app Fill in some basic information required to complete the sign-up process. This includes your name, date of birth and valid e-mail address. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo will be automatically applied to the account once the registration is complete. Confirm that you are 21+ (in most states) and in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Deposit at least $10 in your account to begin betting.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Work

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives bettors in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania $300 in guaranteed bonus bets. Each first bet of $10 or more (on odds of -500 or better) on each of your first three days will yield $100 in bonus bets, meaning $30 worth of bets leads to $300 in bonus bets.

For the $1,000 No Sweat Bet offer, you can designate any game at -500 odds or better to be your No Sweat Bet for up to $100 daily. This process can be repeated for up to 10 days. This deal is available in all states except New York, even in the states where the Bet $30, Get $300 bonus is offered. However, you can only choose one offer.

Any bonus bets provided by either Fanatics Sportsbook promo have a seven-day window upon receipt. There is also a 1x playthrough requirement, which means a win with a bonus bet will send the cash profits to your account.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo on College Basketball & More

Along with the conference championship games mentioned above, the SEC and Big Ten will have their semifinals Saturday and championship games Sunday afternoon. The selection process will be announced Sunday evening.

In the NBA the Warriors will host the Knicks on ABC's Saturday night primetime game and Sunday's ABC doubleheader features the Magic-Cavs in the early game and Suns-Lakers in the late afternoon. The NHL has a 12-game slate Saturday with the Maple Leafs-Senators and Rangers-Blue Jackets among the notable contests.

There's no more time to wait because the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is ready to roll. Bettors in select states can score up to $300 in bonus bets. Click on one of the BET NOW buttons to create your account.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.