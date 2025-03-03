Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score Up To $300 In Bonus Bets for College Basketball Odds

Sports bettors can enjoy the start of college basketball tournament season and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim up to $300 in bonus bets depending on where they are located.

There are four versions of this offer, with the amount of bonus bets available ranging from $20-$300. The alternative up to $1,000 in No Sweats Bets offer is also available everywhere but New York.

Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV

Bet $20, Get $50 in Bonus Bets in DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY

Bet $30, Get $300 In Bonus Bets in MI, PA, NJ, AZ

Bet $10, Get $20 In Bonus Bets in NY

These introductory deals from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo are among of the strongest performing sportsbook promo codes of 2025. With these deals, you must have odds of -500 or better.

It's the final chance for the top teams in college basketball to make a play for a No. 1 national seed before their conference tournaments begin. No. 2 Duke will host Wake Forest and No. 4 Houston welcomes Kansas. With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can get up to $300 in bonus bets depending on your state.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Collect Up To $300 In Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in AZ, MI, NJ, PA; Bet $10, Get $100 in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV ; Bet $20, Get $50 in DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY and Bet $10, Get $20 in NY 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 3, 2025

No matter where you are located, you can end up with bonus bets on one of the best sports betting apps. All you need to do is sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo by following these steps.

You'll need to scan the QR code on your laptop/desktop to download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. From there you will need to complete a registration form by providing some basic information like your name, date of birth and a valid e-mail address. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is automatically applied to your account once you have completed the registration. Bettors in most states must be 21 or older. All bettors must be located where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally. Fanatics requires a $10 minimum deposit to start betting.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Claim Between $20 & $300 In Bonus Bets

Once you are signed up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can make a wager on odds of -500 or better (-250 is good, -750 is not). If the bet meets the odds restrictions, you can wager on any sport and any game that's available at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Check the chart in this article to see the amount of bonus bets available in your state. The qualifying wager on the sport of your choice can bring you between $20 and $300 in bonus bets, depending on which offer you qualify for.

Just one win with a bonus bet from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo will result in cash profits thanks to the 1x playthrough requirement. Bonus bets from Fanatics expire after seven days on of the newest sports betting sites around.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo For All of the Sunday Sports Action

This is tournament week for many of the mid-major conferences in college basketball. The Atlantic Sun began their tournament Sunday while the Horizon, Patriot, Sun Belt, Big South and several other conferences start tournament play Tuesday or Wednesday. Bet on your favorites using one of these great college basketball betting promos.

There are seven games in the NBA tonight with the Thunder vs Rockets and Jazz vs Pistons games will feature whip-around coverage from NBA TV. The six-game NHL schedule features a couple of rivalry games as the Rangers host the Islanders and the Panthers host the Lightning.

With up to $300 in bonus bets available, sports bettors should be flocking to one of the best NBA betting sites to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

