Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Snag $1000 Sign Up Bonus for College Football Playoff Action

Ring in the New Year watching the college football playoffs and the 10x$100 No Sweat Bet offer with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in total bet protection.

The final three quarterfinal matchups kick off starting at 1 p.m. and carry throughout the day. Get your first bet in on any of them using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and start a 10-day, bet-protection journey. Each day for 10 days, if your first bet comes back as a loss, Fanatics will provide a bonus bet back equal to the amount of that qualifying bet, up to a maximum of $100.

Do the math and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo adds up to one of the top sportsbook promo codes you can find. With 10 consecutive days of bet protection there's no shortage of opportunities to score a series of wins if your first chance is a loss.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1,000 in Bonus Bets for New Year's Day Betting

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Jan. 1, 2024

In less time than it takes for the aspirin to take effect, a new account can be set up and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer activated by following steps below.

Locate any BET NOW button on this page and click one to launch the Fanatics offer page. Click "Get Started" and a QR code will open that you'll need to scan with your mobile device to download the Fanatics app. Select your state, enter your email address, set up a strong password, provide a few personal details and accept the terms and conditions. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo does not require a bonus code to activate. Verify you're 21-years-of-age or older and located in state where Fanatics operates. Make a minimum $5 cash deposit using any banking option Fanatics accepts.

Bet on Ohio State-Oregon & More CFB Bowl Odds with the $1K Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

With the official Fanatics app on your phone, you have one of the top ranked sports betting apps in the palm of your hand. Whatever you're seeking you will find, including the full slate of today's games and a seemingly endless array of odds. Select a game, make a wager and if that bet settles as a loss, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo will provide a matching bonus bet back up to a maximum of $100, a process you can repeat for 10 total days.

We'll use the moneyline on the Rose Bowl matchup between No. 1 Oregon and No. 8 Ohio State as an example of how this works. The Ducks are +110 underdogs to win, so a $100 bet on Oregon nets winnings of $110 if the Ducks win. But if the Buckeyes win, Fanatics give you back a $100 bonus bet for a future wager.

You will need to manually activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo from your betting slip each day. Qualifying bets need to be at least $1 and placed on odds of -500 or higher. Bonus bets are added to your account within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling and need to be used within seven days before they expire.

Bet on the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Once you start exploring what Fanatics offers, you'll see why they are one of the best sports betting sites around. You'll find a section dedicated solely to popular parlays as well as a live betting link for games in progress. Should you convince friends to sign up, you could also add as much as $250 in additional bonus bets.

Today's college playoffs are a good place to kick things off, starting with the Peach Bowl where No. 5 Texas is a 13.5-point favorite against No. 4 Arizona State. Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. In the Sugar Bowl, No. 2 Georgia is a 1.5-point favorite against No. 7 Notre Dame.

Take advantage of the 10x$100 No Sweat Bet offer and sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo now and be ready for a full day of college football. Place a bet per day for 10 days and get a matching bonus bet back of up to $100 if your bet is a loss.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.