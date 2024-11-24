Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Snag a $1000 Sign Up Bonus for NFL Odds & NBA Picks Today

The Washington Commanders look to halt a two-game slide and stay within striking distance of the top of the NFC East standings when they host the freefalling Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Northwest Stadium. Sports bettors looking to gain an extra edge when making their NFL picks can enjoy the benefits of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets by signing up today as a new customer using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

The exclusive welcome offer for new customers signing up for the first time has been heralded as one of the top NFL betting promos of the season. When you sign up today, you can claim No Sweat Bets on each of your first 10 days, valued at up to $1,000, and there is no need to use a specific fanatics Sportsbook promo code during the registration process.

By adding No Sweat Bets to your bankroll every day for 10 days, you can enjoy more chances to make winning bets on the NFL odds or Super Bowl odds, so don't delay.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today for this limited time Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and grab your $1,000 bonus from one of America's fastest growing NFL betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonuses Today

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Nov. 24, 2024

This limited time Fanatics Sportsbook promo is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are present in any of the 22 US states where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Follow these steps to sign up now.

Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested. No special promo code is required to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new customers. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $5 using PayPal, or other supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Details for Sunday, 11/24

Fanatics Sportsbook has made it easy for new customers to take advantage of this exclusive Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Just click the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process on the Fanatics Sportsbook's secure registration portal, where you will be asked to complete a brief sign-up form and verify your identity.

Once your new Fanatics Sportsbook account is approved, you can claim your first $100 bonus bet by making a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by Fanatics Sportsbook including Sunday afternoon's Cowboys vs Commanders odds.

You can then make more picks on the NFL point spreads and moneylines using No Sweat Bets on each of the following nine days by making more qualifying bets, giving you a chance to claim a grand total of $1,000 in bonus bets.

Bet on NFL Week 12 Odds with the $1,000 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

The Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain their narrow lead over second-place Washington in the NFC East standings with a seventh straight win when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, and you can be ready to start your NFL betting journey with No Sweat bets valued at up to $1,000 by signing up today for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ TV Minnesota @ Chicago 1:00 PM ET FOX Detroit @ Indianapolis 1:00 PM ET FOX New England @ Miami 1:00 PM ET CBS Tampa Bay @ New York 1:00 PM ET CBS Dallas @ Washington 1:00 PM ET FOX Kansas City @ Carolina 1:00 PM ET CBS Tennessee @ Houston 1:00 PM ET CBS Denver @ Las Vegas 4:05 PM ET CBS San Francisco @ Green Bay 4:25 PM ET FOX Arizona @ Seattle 4:25 PM ET FOX Philadelphia @ Los Angeles 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up today and start making your NFL picks using one of America's fastest growing sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.