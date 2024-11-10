Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Unlock $1000 Sign Up Bonus for Eagles-Cowboys & More NFL Bets

Hit the jackpot with up to $1,000 in bonus bets when you sign up for a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

New customers can earn up to $100 over their first 10 days at one of the best sports betting apps in the country. Just make a qualifying deposit and wager and if it settles as a loss, you essentially won't lose anything, because you will get that money back, up to $100 per day.

This lucrative sportsbook promo can then be applied to any NFL game this Sunday. Find exciting matchups like Vikings-Jaguars and Falcons-Saints.

Just tap or click the BET NOW button anywhere in this review to learn how to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and all of the benefits that come with it.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1,000 in No Sweat Bets Now

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: Nov. 10, 2024

As one of the nation's most popular sports betting sites, Fanatics Sportsbook has made it incredibly easy to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Click the BET NOW button. This link will redirect you to the new user sign-up portal. Enter basic information like your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. No physical promo code is necessary. Just submit your registration. Make a deposit with a minimum of $5 at one of the top PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying wager, up to $100 and wait for it to settle. For the remaining 9 days, manually opt in and place a first wager up to $100, waiting for it to settle similar to Day 1.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Sunday, 11/10

To qualify for this exciting NFL sportsbook promo, individuals who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo must be at least 21 years of age, located in a state with legal sports betting, and a new customer at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Your qualifying bet in each of the first 10 days must contain odds of -500 or longer. After placing your wager, just wait for it to settle. If it settles as a loss, you will be reimbursed in a matching amount, up to $100 per day. Opt in is required for Days 2-10 before placing your initial bet.

Bonus bets will be funded as FanCash and can then be converted to bonus bets to use on any sports betting market of your choice. If you prefer to purchase merchandise, you can do that as well. Customers will have to use all of their bonus bets or they will expire after seven days.

Wager on Lions-Texans & More NFL Odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

After exploring the latest NFL odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, users can wager on Sunday Night Football, featuring the Lions at Texans.

Both at the top of their respective divisions, both the Lions and Texans have shown incredible offensive and defensive strength this season. Despite Houston having home field advantage, the Texans have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four home games in November. Bet on the Lions to cover the spread (-3.5).

Sports bettors may also want to take a shot at NFL player props. Amon-Ra St. Brown has scored a touchdown in each of their last six regular season road games. Wager on whether he can make it seven games.

No matter how you choose to bet, you can find it all at Fanatics Sportsbook. Sign up today with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and claim $1,000 in bonuses.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.