Fanatics Sportsbook Set To Launch In The US - Will Sports Bettors Try It?

Fanatics is known for its extensive selection of sports jerseys, attire, and memorabilia. This merchandise powerhouse is expanding into a different sports-related market with Fanatics Sportsbook, which is set to launch imminently in at least four states and aims to be live online in 12 states by the beginning of the 2023 NFL season.

With the best sports betting sites grabbing a foothold across the states that have legalized online sports betting, where will Fanatics Sportsbook be launching in the US, and why should sports bettors try it? The answers lie below.

Where In The US Is Fanatics Sportsbook Set To Launch?

The first four states in which Fanatics Sportsbook is set to become available to online and mobile users who are at least 21 years old are Tennessee, Ohio, Maryland, and Massachusetts. With a May 1 launch date in Tennessee and Ohio, eligible customers located in those two states can sign up for and bet on Fanatics Sportsbook right now.

Fanatics Sportsbooks is expected to go live online in Maryland and Massachusetts in June. A retail Maryland location has been open in FedEx Field since Jan. 20, 2023, but mobile and online users will need to wait just a little longer before they can begin betting from their own devices through Fanatics Sportsbook in Maryland or Massachusetts.

Once it launches, Fanatics Sportsbook will join a list of popular sports betting apps that includes BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, and WynnBET Sportsbook.

What Is The Fanatics Brand?

Fanatics is an established industry leader in sports merchandise sales. This company is already a premier destination for jerseys, signed merchandise, trading cards, and more. Fanatics is the first place to look for the hottest new sports collectibles. For instance, a New York Jets helmet signed by Aaron Rodgers is already available at Fanatics.com for $1,199.99, and you can be sure that all merchandise and signatures from Fanatics are authenticated.

Fanatics Sportsbook, due to their name recognition, has the possibility of becoming one of the most popular PayPal betting sites on the market. Sports fans that know the brand from merchandise sales can try one of the top new credit card betting sites in the states where it is set to launch.

Getting And Using FanCash On Fanatics Sportsbook

Those who have purchased items from Fanatics should already be familiar with the exclusive Fanatics rewards points known as FanCash. FanCash can be used to purchase items from the online Fanatics store, such as jerseys and signed collectibles. You will accrue FanCash simply for placing bets on Fanatics Sportsbook, which is one of the leading reasons sports bettors should try Fanatics Sportsbook once it launches in the US.

Every straight bet you place on Fanatics Sportsbook will be matched at a 1% rate with FanCash. Parlays will be matched at a 3% rate, and same game parlays will be matched at 5%. That means every $100 same game parlay wager will earn you $5 in FanCash to use at the Fanatics shop, regardless of whether those bets win or lose.

