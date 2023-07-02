FanDuel Illinois Promo Code Nets $1,000 For NASCAR Grant Park 220

Racing fans are in store for a show today, as NASCAR takes to the streets of Chicago for the NASCAR Grant Park 220. There is a lot of unknown from a sports betting perspective this weekend, since the paved surface and different turn angles are variables we do not have true data on. Since there is a higher level of unknown for the races in Chicago today, many bettors are looking to claim the welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook in order to help make NASCAR picks.

New users who sign up through our FanDuel Promo Code link in Illinois are given a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, which can be used on Sunday's NASCAR betting odds for the NASCAR Grant Park 220. Scroll down to find out more about one of the best sportsbook promo codes, including how to sign up and activate it.

Claim The FanDuel Illinois Promo Code Offer

If you do not have an account on FanDuel IL yet, you can sign up through our FanDuel Illinois Promo Code link in order to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First on one of the best sports betting sites for today's race.

To get started, click our promo code link to be taken to the FanDuel IL sign up page, where you will enter your identifying information in order to create your account on one of the best sports betting apps. The information needed includes your name, email address, and physical address. Deposit at least $10 in order to activate the FanDuel Illinois Promo Code offer.

$1000 No Sweat First Bet Offer From FanDuel Illinois Promo Code

By following the FanDuel Illinois Promo Code sign up steps above, you will receive a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000. This welcome offer activates once you create your new account and deposit at least $10 using PayPal or one of the best credit cards. After this, all that is left to do is to place your first bet.

If your first bet on FanDuel Illinois wins, congrats! However, if your promo bet loses, then the FanDuel Illinois Promo Code offer activates to reimburse your wager amount in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000.

Any reimbursed bonus bets will be sent within 72 hours of the losing bet being settled. Make sure to use these bonus bets quickly, since they expire within 14 days.

Bet On NASCAR Grant Park 220 With The FanDuel Illinois Promo Code

As we stated above, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the NASCAR Grant Park 220 today. First off, we have never seen anything quite like it. This is a true road course through the streets of Chicago. The atmosphere should be awesome, and we also do not fully know what to expect of this course. The unpredictability makes today's race very fun to watch. However, unpredictability can also be frustrating from a sports betting perspective.

In order to combat the risk, make sure to sign up with the FanDuel Illinois Promo Code link in order to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on NASCAR betting odds today. This means your first bet on one of the best Illinois betting apps will be reimbursed in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000, if it loses.

One of the favorites to use your $1,000 FanDuel Illinois No Sweat First Bet on should be Martin Truex Jr., at +650. He is the third-favorite to win the race, and he is arguably the hottest driver right now. A $100 bet on him would win $650. If you want to be a bit more conservative, you could bet on Truex to finish in the top three (+180).

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.