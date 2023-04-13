FanDuel Promo Code: $150 In Bonus Bets Available Now

As we move into an exciting time on the sports betting calendar, FanDuel is going to be a popular destination for bettors across the country. Whether you're betting on local teams or not, FanDuel is one of the top sports betting apps that you will come across.

When you use the FanDuel Promo Code, you will receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager. This is one of the best sportsbook promo codes that you will find for the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, and MLB regular season games. Use the FanDuel Promo code to claim this welcome offer right now.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code – Claim $150 In Bonus Bets

FanDuel has come out with its newest welcome offer at just the right time, with the NBA and NHL playoffs right around the corner, in addition to the MLB regular season getting underway. You can sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code today and get $150 in bonus bets. Claim this welcome offer right now by following these simple steps.

Start by clicking our FanDuel Promo Code link, which will take you straight to the new user sign-up page. Once you arrive there, you'll be required to input some basic personal information including your name, email, and physical address to verify your identity and location.

Make a simple $5 deposit into your account, place your first bet, and that will activate your brand-new welcome offer. Once you make that first bet on one of the best sports betting sites, your $150 in bonus bets will be activated instantly.

The FanDuel Promo Code Nets A $150 In Bonus Bets

If you are 21 years of age and located in a state where the FanDuel app is legal, you are able to claim the FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer today. Use the following steps in order to claim your $150 in bonus bets.

After you place your first $5 wager, you will receive the $150 in bonus bets instantly – and it doesn't matter if you win or lose that initial wager. You will be able to take those $150 in bonus bets and use them on any market you'd like. You will not be able to take those $150 in bonus bets out as a withdrawal.

When you use the FanDuel Promo Code, you'll have access to one of the best sportsbooks in the marketplace. FanDuel has everything you need from a large selection of betting markets to many different odds boosts, special features, and more.

If you're in Massachusetts, sign up with Massachusetts sportsbooks using generous Massachusetts sports betting promos, including the FanDuel Massachusetts Bonus Code, just in time to bet on your Bruins and Celtics as they enter the playoffs.

Claim The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets

With two of the four main sports (NBA and NHL) heading to the playoffs, and MLB just beginning its regular season, there is certainly no shortage of betting options available for you. Whichever sport you choose to place that first bet on, you'll have plenty of information at your fingertips to make the best possible decision.

Use the FanDuel Promo Code when placing your first bet today. Make that initial $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets to use on your next few wagers. Take advantage of this special welcome offer to bet on Stanley Cup odds, NBA Finals odds, and NBA player props today.

Now, take the FanDuel Promo Code and grab your $150 in bonus bets today. Claim this welcome offer right now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.