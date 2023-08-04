FanDuel Promo Code - Bet $5, Get $100 In Bonus Bets

The battle for spots in the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs is heating up at this weekend's Wyndham Championship, and you can tee off on the PGA Tour odds with $100 in bonus bets when you sign up today using the latest FanDuel Promo Code.

One of the best sportsbook promo codes, the offer from one of America's top online betting sites sets you up with $100 in bonus bets when you sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code, and make a qualifying first bet of just $5.

Open a new FanDuel account today by clicking on the "Bet Now" link, and within minutes you can be making your PGA golf picks using FanDuel's best-in-class mobile betting app.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code In Time For The FedEx Cup Playoffs

Introduced in time for you to enjoy the summer sports betting season, the latest FanDuel Promo Code unlocks benefits for new customers opening a FanDuel account for the first time. If you are over the age of 21 and present in a US state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate, this lucrative first bet offer is for you.

To get started, click or tap on the "Bet Now" link. You will be redirected to FanDuel's easy-to-use new customer sign-up portal, where you can create a new account by providing some basic personal details like your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address.

To make the sign-up process even easier, there is no need to provide any FanDuel Promo Code details during sign-up. All you need to do to activate this welcome offer and claim $100 in bonus bets is make a minimum initial deposit of $10 using options like PayPal and credit cards, and a $5 first bet.

How To Use Your FanDuel Promo Code Bonus Bets

Regardless of whether your first bet on golf betting picks is a winner or not, you will receive $100 in bonus bets, deposited into your new FanDuel account within 72 hours of your first bet getting settled.

In addition to backing your favorite PGA Tour pro on the FedEx Cup odds, you can also use your bonus bets to show your support for Team USA on the Ryder Cup odds. In fact, bonus bets received as part of the current FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer can be used to wager on any of the odds across the wide variety of sports betting markets offered by FanDuel including MLB odds and Super Bowl futures.

But since all good things come to an end, unused bonus bets expire after 14 days and will be removed from your account.

Raise Your FedEx Cup Betting Game With FanDuel Promo Code Bonus Bets

This weekend's Wyndham Championship marks the end of the PGA Tour's regular season, and will set the stage for the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs.

That makes it the ideal time for PGA Tour betting fans who have not yet discovered the benefits of wagering at FanDuel to stake their claim to $100 in bonus bets by signing up today using the FanDuel Promo Code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.