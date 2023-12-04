FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 In Bonus Bets For Bengals vs Jaguars Picks

It's time to turn on the bright lights for Monday Night Football and use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets for Bengals vs Jaguars picks. Using one of the top sportsbook promo codes for the Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars game gets $150 in bonus bets for any of the NFL odds tonight.

The Jaguars are listed as massive 10-point favorites with -485 odds to win outright on the moneyline; the Bengals have +370 odds to win outright on the moneyline with the total currently listed at 40 points. Cincinnati has won each of the last two meetings, with the last win coming in late September 2021 by the score of 24-21. A win for the Jaguars will have them atop the AFC standings, while a win for the Bengals will keep them in the hunt for one of those remaining AFC playoff spots.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets For Bengals vs Jaguars Picks

New users who sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code get $150 in bonus bets on one of the best sports betting apps for Bengals vs Jaguars picks.

Get started on one of the best online sportsbooks by clicking on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will take you to the FanDuel Sportsbook new-user registration where you will need to provide some basic personal information about yourself like your name, email address, physical address, and your number. Additionally, you will need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked to do so.

Once you complete those steps, you can go ahead and make your first deposit on one of the most reliable credit card betting sites using options like PayPal and credit cards. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at FanDuel Sportsbook is $5, so you can deposit that amount and have enough to be eligible for the necessary numerical amount on the qualifying offer.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets For Bengals vs Jaguars Picks

Here are some of the details on how to use the FanDuel Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets for Bengals vs Jaguars picks.

The best way to get started is by placing your first wager of at least $5. When you place that first bet, you'll get $150 in bonus bets immediately – it's that simple. The $150 in bonus bets arrive in your account as six separate $25 bonus bets and you'll be able to use them on any sports betting market you'd like, as long as they're not used on wagers with odds/profit boosts or previous promotion already attached to them.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets For Bengals vs Jaguars Picks With The FanDuel Promo Code

There's never been a better time to get $150 in bonus bets for Bengals vs Jaguars picks with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Let's get this party started on a Monday night. The Bengals might not have QB Joe Burrow in the lineup, but they are fighting for their playoff lives. Check out some of the NFL player props and see if you can take advantage of any lost production coming from Cincinnati.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.