FanDuel Promo Code Grants New Players A $2500 No Sweat First Bet

C'mon, people – let's see your Friday dance! It's time for the weekend, and you'll have plenty to watch while taking a load off from the work week. Round 2 of the US Open tees off, the Men's College World Series gets underway, and all 30 MLB teams are in action.

If this wasn't the greatest time to get started with the FanDuel Promo Code, we don't know when will be. New users get a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet when using one of the top sports betting promo codes, meaning they'll get a second chance to do it all over again if their first bet doesn't win. Below, we'll show you how to sign up for one of the best sports betting sites and how to take advantage of this great welcome offer.

Claim The FanDuel Promo Code To Get A $2500 No Sweat First Bet

To get started with one of the top sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button below. This will take you to the FanDuel new user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Also, you will need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Once you complete the registration process, using the FanDuel Promo Code, you'll be ready to place your $2,500 No Sweat First Bet on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Use FanDuel Promo Code To Get A $2500 No Sweat First Bet

To activate the FanDuel Promo Code, make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 more. If you'd like to take full advantage of the welcome offer you can go all the way up to $2,500.

If your first bet wins, you'll keep the earnings as you would on a regular bet. However, if your first wager loses, you'll get it back in the form of bonus bets – up to $2,500. These bonus bets don't have any restrictions on odds or bet type, meaning that you'll have some wiggle room on how you would like to use them. Please note, the bonus bets must be used within 14 days or they will expire.

$2500 No Sweat First Bet Granted To New Players With FanDuel Promo Code

Once you're all signed up and have completed the registration process, it's time to put this $2,500 No Sweat First Bet into play.

The US Open is the toughest golf tournament on the PGA Tour, meaning that leaders could be changing a lot, and that would be a great first bet. The Men's College World Series has a pair of great matchups on Friday, including an underdog story in Oral Roberts vs. TCU and Virginia vs. Florida. MLB even has some great series between the Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Whichever place you decide to land your $2,500 No Sweat First Bet, do so using the FanDuel Promo Code knowing that you'll have a safety net on your first. Once you're acquainted with one of the top credit card betting sites, be sure to check out the FanDuel Promotions page for more ways to increase your bankroll via boosts, bonus bets, and so much more.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.