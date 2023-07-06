FanDuel Promo Code – Unlock 10x Your First Bet Today

It's a great day to be a sports bettor as FanDuel has come back strong with another great welcome offer for the people. By using the FanDuel Promo Code, you can unlock 10x the amount of your first bet today – up to $200 in bonus bets.

The sports betting calendar tends to thin out a bit over the summer, but this is one of those rare times when it all comes together. There are 12 MLB games on the diamond, Wimbledon second-round matches, plenty of soccer matches around the world, the opening round of the John Deere Classic, and one game on the WNBA hardwood.

In this article, we'll show you how to sign up for one of the top sports betting sites using the FanDuel Promo Code – and how to claim $200 in bonus bets, whether you win or lose on your first bet.

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code And Register To Claim $200 In Bonus Bets

To get started with one of the top sportsbook promo codes, click on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will bring you to the FanDuel new user registration page where you will be asked to enter your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Once you complete the registration and verification processes, you'll be one step closer to placing your first bet on one of the top sports betting apps.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Register To Claim $200 In Bonus Bets

Now that you have finalized the beginning steps, it's time to make your first deposit on one of the top PayPal betting sites. Just make the first time minimum qualifying deposit of $20 using the FanDuel Promo Code, and that will begin the activation process.

The best part about using the FanDuel Promo Code is that it doesn't matter if you win or lose your first bet – you can still get the $200 in bonus bets. The amount of these bonus bets can be broken down in any form, so that means you can use it all in one shot, or you can use them on a variety of bets. These bonus bets have minimal restrictions, meaning you can use them pretty much however you'd like. Of course, the only no-no is that the bonus bets can't be applied to wagers that already have odds/profit boosts or other special promotions attached to them.

Claim $200 In Bonus Bets With The FanDuel Promo Code

Now that you're all signed up, verified, and made your first minimum qualifying deposit, it's time to put the FanDuel Promo Code into use on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Tennis, anyone? Wimbledon second-round matches begin today, and tennis betting is a great place to get started with this welcome offer. MLB is approaching the All-Star break, but the Philadelphia Phillies-Tampa Rays and Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees matchups will be vital heading into the second half of the season. You can bet on the MLB odds or MLB player props of those two tilts. If those two sports aren't up your alley, don't forget about the PGA, soccer, and WNBA action on the docket.

Whichever way you decide to go first, just remember to use the FanDuel Promo Code and get back 10x the amount of your first bet – in bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.