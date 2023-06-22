FanDuel Promo Code - New Bettors Get A $1K No Sweat First Bet

Basketball fans will be introduced to the next generation of NBA stars on Thursday night, and you can add to the excitement of NBA Draft betting with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when you sign up as a new customer using the latest FanDuel Promo Code.

To enjoy the benefits of this lucrative welcome offer, click on the FanDuel Promo Code link provided below to get in on all the action at one of the country's top sports betting sites.

FanDuel has quickly become one of the biggest and most recognizable sports betting apps in the US sports betting market. By using their user-friendly mobile betting app, FanDuel makes it easy to get in on some of the most competitive NBA betting odds available.

Sign up today to take advantage of this high-value FanDuel Promo Code, which is one of the best sportsbook promo codes being offered today.

How To Claim The FanDuel Promo Code For Tonight's Games

Introduced just in time for the first pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft at Barclays Center, the latest FanDuel Promo Code is designed especially for new customers. If you are at least 21 years old and located in a US state where FanDuel is licensed to operate, click on the "BET NOW" button below to begin the registration process and claim your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

The FanDuel registration process is fast and easy. Be prepared to provide some key personal information like your name, phone number, email address, and home address, as well as other information that is used for identification purposes, like your date of birth and the last four digits of your SSN.

Once you have completed the sign-up process for one of the best PayPal betting sites, you will be ready to try your luck at winning on NBA Draft bets with a No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000 using one of the top NBA betting apps available today.

How To Use The $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Promo Code

You can activate this FanDuel Promo Code by making a minimum qualifying deposit of $10, which sets you up to place your No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000 on any FanDuel sports betting market.

If your first bet is a winner, you can cash out. But if your first wager loses, you will automatically receive the amount of the stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000, which you can use to place additional wagers on the NBA Draft odds, NBA futures, and NBA rookie of the year odds.

Your bonus bets come with no restrictions on odds or sports betting markets but expire after 14 days if unused. So don't delay in taking advantage of this lucrative sportsbook promo at one of the top credit card betting sites by clicking on the FanDuel Promo Code link on this page.

Grab Your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet With The Latest FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook offers an array of NBA Draft betting options including odds on the exact order of the NBA Draft top three picks, making it the perfect time to get in on this exciting FanDuel promo code.

Don't wait – sign up today using the latest FanDuel promo code, and claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to be used before the NBA Draft begins.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.